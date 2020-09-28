EDITORIAL: Protecting women in harm's way

For a society that professes to celebrate women, disturbing realities remain.
A national survey in 2019 concluded that one in 16 U.S. women say their first sexual experience was forced or coerced intercourse in their early teens.
The experiences of 3.3 million women between ages 18 and 44 amount to rape, according to the authors of the study published in the medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine.
And too often, violence against women goes beyond rape — resulting in death. South Carolina has a real problem with men killing women -- but at least by the numbers, things are better than they have been.
South Carolina ranks 11th in the nation in the rate of women murdered by men, with a rate of 1.68 per 100,000, according to the most recent edition of the annual Violence Policy Center study "When Men Murder Women." This is the first time in the 23-year history of the study that South Carolina has not been included among the 10 states with the highest rates of women killed by men.
South Carolina statistics from research conducted for the study include:
• In South Carolina, 44 females were murdered by males in single victim/single offender incidents in 2018, at a rate of 1.68 per 100,000.
• For homicides in which the age of the victim was reported (42 homicides), 2 victims (5%) were 65 years of age or older. The average age was 38.
• Out of 44 female homicide victims, 22 were white and 22 were black.
• For homicides in which the weapon used could be identified, 69% of female victims (27 out of 39) were shot and killed with guns. Of these, 81% (22 victims) were killed with handguns. There were five females killed with knives or other cutting instruments, two females killed by a blunt object, and five females killed by bodily force.
• For homicides in which the victim to offender relationship could be identified, 98% of female victims (41 out of 42) were murdered by someone they knew. One female victim was killed by a stranger. Of the victims who knew their offenders, 71% (29 victims) were wives, common-law wives, ex-wives or girlfriends of the offenders. Among the female intimates who were murdered, 62% (18 victims) were killed with guns; 89%% of these (16 victims) were shot and killed with handguns.
• For homicides in which the circumstances could be identified, 90% (27 out of 30) were not related to the commission of any other felony. Of these, 81% (22 homicides) involved arguments between the victim and the offender.
Each year the VPC releases the report in advance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. The study uses 2018 data, the most recent year for which information is available. The study covers homicides involving one female murder victim and one male offender using data from the FBI’s Supplementary Homicide Report.
The study found that nationwide, 92% of women killed by men were murdered by someone they knew and that the most common weapon used was a gun. Nearly 2,000 women were murdered by men in 2018 nationally.
In addition to supporting reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, the study urges state legislators to adopt laws that enhance enforcement of federal legislation and ensure that guns are surrendered by or removed from the presence of abusers.
As VPC Legislative Director Kristen Rand states: “The sad reality is that women are nearly always murdered by someone they know. Although advocates and many community leaders are working tirelessly to reduce the toll of domestic violence, there is still much more work to be done to protect women in harm’s way.”
