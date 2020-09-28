EDITORIAL: Protecting women in harm's way

• Out of 44 female homicide victims, 22 were white and 22 were black.

• For homicides in which the weapon used could be identified, 69% of female victims (27 out of 39) were shot and killed with guns. Of these, 81% (22 victims) were killed with handguns. There were five females killed with knives or other cutting instruments, two females killed by a blunt object, and five females killed by bodily force.

• For homicides in which the victim to offender relationship could be identified, 98% of female victims (41 out of 42) were murdered by someone they knew. One female victim was killed by a stranger. Of the victims who knew their offenders, 71% (29 victims) were wives, common-law wives, ex-wives or girlfriends of the offenders. Among the female intimates who were murdered, 62% (18 victims) were killed with guns; 89%% of these (16 victims) were shot and killed with handguns.

• For homicides in which the circumstances could be identified, 90% (27 out of 30) were not related to the commission of any other felony. Of these, 81% (22 homicides) involved arguments between the victim and the offender.