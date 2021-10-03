EDITORIAL: Protecting women in harm's way

• Nine out of 10 victims (91%) knew their offenders. Of the victims who knew their offenders, 62% were wives or other intimate acquaintances of their killers. Ten times as many females were murdered by a male they knew than were killed by male strangers.

• Black women are disproportionately impacted by lethal domestic violence. In 2019, Black females were murdered by males at a rate of 2.34 per 100,000, more than twice the rate of 0.99 per 100,000 for white women murdered by men.

• Firearms were the weapons most commonly used by males to murder females in 2019. Nationwide, for homicides in which the weapon used could be identified, 58% of female victims were shot and killed with a gun. Of the homicides committed with guns, 65 percent were killed with handguns.

• The number of females shot and killed by their husband or intimate acquaintance was more than 3-1/2 times the total number murdered by male strangers using all weapons combined.

• The overwhelming majority of these homicides were not related to any other felony crime, such as rape or robbery. Nationwide, for homicides in which the circumstances could be identified, 85% of the homicides were not related to the commission of another felony. Most often, females were killed by males in the course of an argument between the victim and the offender.