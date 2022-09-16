EDITORIAL: Protecting the nation’s foundation

Sept. 17 marks Constitution Day, the anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution in 1788. It is a day to reflect on the greatness of a document, along with the Bill of Rights, that has provided this nation with a remarkable governing structure.

Gary Schmitt, senior fellow in the program on social, cultural and constitutional studies at the American Enterprise Institute, writes that the founders’ objective in adopting the Constitution was “to create a national government that would help make Americans prosperous at home and respected abroad — a country strong enough that it could control its own destiny in a monarchic world not likely to be friendly to its revolutionary republicanism. While there have been struggles and setbacks in meeting those goals — most obviously and damagingly in the case of slavery and civil rights for African Americans — the reality is America has become a prosperous nation and remains the bulwark of the world’s liberal order.”

The Constitution is the document setting up the system of checks and balances that enables the courts to temper the excesses of the legislative branch and equally gives legislators and the people of the nation the power to amend the document when they disagree with court interpretations.

The Constitution grants to our president great power but does not allow the chief executive to be a king, and gives states great power but not to the point of making laws that override the basic tenets therein.

Through the Bill of Rights, the Constitution guarantees freedoms such as speech, religion and assembly, it mandates fair trials, it outlaws slavery and it allows citizens to bear arms.

It is a document that represents the highest law of the land, above the statutes and regulations that are approved by our lawmakers. It is the laws they OK that are put to the constitutional test by the nation’s judicial system, a third arm in a system of checks and balances that prevents the executive and legislative branches from gaining too much power. The very system was established by none other than the Constitution.

Understanding the relevance of the Constitution in this day is to understand the need for great caution when considering an amendment. Every year, tens of amendments are proposed. Most never even get out of congressional committee.

There is good reason for the founding fathers to have required a two-thirds vote of both houses of Congress, plus approval of three-fourths of the states to enact a constitutional amendment. Many amendments are products of the time, reflecting popular sentiment in a given year or period. Laws can be enacted and changed with the political winds. The Constitution should not be so altered.

The Constitution remains the national anchor, even in times when many Americans seem to want to scrap it as outdated or incapable of producing a socially just America.

To foster understanding of the Constitution and its great place in our nation of laws, Congress mandates that students in our schools be taught about the Constitution on Constitution Day, or on a day in conjunction with the observance. There is no more important lesson for Americans in understanding the greatness of the foundation laid for us — and no greater challenge than protecting it.