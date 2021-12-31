EDITORIAL: Protecting press and its people vital to freedom

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.” – First Amendment, U.S. Constitution.

With attacks on the press and free speech coming from the highest levels and from all political persuasions, it is time that Americans renew commitment to the First Amendment. That does not mean necessarily liking the media. It means understanding that a free press is vital to a free society -- and must be guarded as fiercely as any aspect of the freedoms we enjoy as Americans.

The best way to understand what limitations on a free press can mean is to examine the latest statistics on the number of journalists killed and jailed, and the types of societies that kill or imprison those who report what the government does not like.

Authoritarian regimes like Belarus, China and Myanmar are cracking down with increasing zeal against pro-democracy movements in their countries — with freedom of speech as a collateral casualty. And in Western democracies such as the United States and in Europe, populists and conspiracy theorists are increasingly threatening press freedoms, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization Reporters Without Borders is sounding the alarm in its current annual roundup of violence and abuse suffered by journalists. Its press freedoms report concludes that ever more media professionals are being arbitrarily arrested while doing their job.

In 2021, 46 journalists were killed — the lowest tally in many years. One reason for that, RSF says, is how tensions have decreased in regional conflict zones in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

Katja Gloger, a board member of RSF Germany, added: "The most dangerous countries are Mexico, once again — with seven — and Afghanistan, with six journalists killed. Yemen and India each had four media workers killed in 2021."

Some 65 journalists are considered kidnapped, with the majority of the abductions in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

Yet in 2021, there were at least 488 journalists worldwide who were detained in connection with their work. This is the highest number the organization has ever recorded. The report clarified that 103 of these are not professional journalists; they are activists who express their views on social media.

For their work operating cameras, 22 people are in custody. And the number of female journalists imprisoned due to their profession increased by a third, according to the report.

Reporters Without Borders points to five countries for the hike in detentions. RSF has logged 127 detained journalists in China, 53 in Myanmar, and 32 in Belarus. Vietnam and Saudi Arabia are also noted.

As this occurs around the world, Americans seem passive. Interview people about press freedom and you’ll get a perceived or stated willingness to curb liberty in the name of a particular belief.

The press is held in less-than-high esteem by the public, even though the shadow cast upon national media and local media is often quite different. Yet tampering with press freedom means tampering with the public’s right to know, whether the source is local, state or national.

Contemplate the alternative.

Remember, it was none other than Vladimir Lenin who said, “Why should freedom of speech and freedom of the press be allowed? Why should a government, which is doing what it believes to be right, allow itself to be criticized? It would not allow opposition by lethal weapons. Ideas are much more fatal things than guns. Why should any man be allowed to buy a printing press and disseminate pernicious opinion calculated to embarrass the government?”

The answer: Because free speech, embodied by a free press, is the foundation of freedom.

