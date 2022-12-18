EDITORIAL: Protecting monuments is important

Richmond, Virginia, will never remove its history as the capital of the Confederacy. But it is mistakenly trying to remove historical reminders of that place in its history and that of the South and United States.

Richmond has removed the last of a dozen city-owned Confederate statues in an effort that began in earnest in 2020. Some Confederate tributes remain in Richmond, but they’re on state land, including on Capitol Square surrounding the Virginia State Capitol building. The city does not have authority to remove those monuments.

The same push to wipe away monuments to the Confederacy is also going on elsewhere, including South Carolina. The efforts are as wrong as removal of historical statues and monuments in other countries (remember the Taliban in Afghanistan?) And what began by targeting slavery and the Civil War evolved into much more.

When statues to abolitionists and figures such as Union Gen. and former President Ulysses S. Grant are singled out, it is clear the Confederacy alone is not the only target. Either those ready to remove monuments do not know history or they are simply determined to judge every figure by some undefined standard of the 21st century.

The disturbing push to remove, destroy, rename and otherwise do away with elements of U.S. history has lawmakers looking for ways to safeguard monuments including such icons as Mount Rushmore. It appears such legislation will be needed.

In South Carolina, the General Assembly in 2000 passed the Heritage Act in conjunction with removal of the Confederate flag from the Statehouse dome. The legislation was aimed at protecting war memorials by making legislative approval necessary before local governments could undertake removal.

While the underlying purpose was to prevent wholesale removal of Confederate monuments, there since 2000 has been controversy surrounding other memorials from different wars. Local governments contend they, not the General Assembly, should have control over monuments in their jurisdictions.

That is the position of Orangeburg City Council, which via resolution has called for action by the General Assembly to alter the Heritage Act to allow it to remove the Confederate memorial statue from downtown. Such approval is not expected.

“Only an act by the South Carolina General Assembly can remove a monument. This is a position we are prepared to support in court," Attorney General Alan Wilson has said.

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler has said he believes any statue or memorial to a person who owned slaves should be removed. As much as his opinion is shared by many as a concern larger than any worry about preserving history, there are legitimate historical concerns to be addressed.

In Orangeburg, history is part of the discussion. The city does not plan to put away the Confederate statue. It would be relocated from the city-owned square downtown to a site off of Middleton Street where Confederate soldiers are buried. There it would be in public view.

Though such action will not meet with approval by those with extreme views on either side of the monuments issue, it is the course that should be pursued. The primary issue today is Confederate statues. Will future generations find the historical markers and monuments of the modern era equally as subject to removal?