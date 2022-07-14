EDITORIAL: Protecting electric grid vital for U.S.

The Guardian reported in January 2018: “In order to meet its share of the carbon pollution cuts needed to achieve the 2°C Paris international climate target, America’s policies are rated as ‘critically insufficient”’ by the Climate Action Tracker. The Trump Administration has taken every possible step to undo the Obama Administration’s climate policies, including announcing that America will be the only world country to withdraw from the Paris agreement, and trying to repeal the Clean Power Plan.

“In 2020, the next American president will have to make up the lost ground and come up with a plan to rapidly accelerate the country’s transition away from fossil fuels. Currently, transportation and power generation each account for about 30% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, so those sectors represent the prime targets for pollution cuts.”

Put aside that the U.S. “share” of reducing carbon emissions is far greater than for major polluters such as China and India since they are classified as developing nations per the standards. And put aside that technology is making use of traditional fuels such as oil and natural gas -- even coal – safer for the environment. Can the Biden administration and its energy policy supporters really believe they are moving America in the right direction by declaring war on oil and gas while knowing present alternatives cannot possibly meet the nation’s energy demands? Their policies are dangerous.

No one should dispute that a move to electric cars can reduce carbon emissions, but the technology remains far less than perfect – and electricity needed to charge the vehicles has to come from the grid largely powered by traditional fuel sources. More demand for electricity will mean more has to be produced and distributed.

Dan Ervin, a finance professor at Salisbury (Maryland) University, writing for InsideSources.com, says the nation is creating an electricity crisis.

“The situation has become so tenuous that energy regulators are warning of rolling blackouts for entire regions of the United States. A leading culprit for this grid reliability crisis: our energy policy.”

Ervin attributes to the North American Electric Reliability Corp. (NERC), the regulatory authority that oversees grid operation, the position that premature retirements of baseload plants have seriously impaired grid resilience and reliability when electricity demand is rising by 2% annually.

NERC warns that capacity retirements and the rapid remaking of the grid will pose tremendous challenges to grid reliability over the next decade. NERC has called for policies that “maintain a sustainable and diverse generation mix.”

Ervin writes: “Few things in America are more important than reliable and affordable electricity. And until recently, few things seemed more basic. We’ve had access to electricity for so long that we have taken it for granted.”

A new poll shows, in the face of rising warnings over rolling blackouts, nearly eight in 10 voters want the U.S. government to take action to prevent premature closings of functioning power plants until replacement generating capacity is built and online.

“But rather than pumping the brakes on baseload power plant retirements in response to this reliability crisis, there is pressure from environmental groups to accelerate them. Even the Environmental Protection Agency is pushing forward with an aggressive new regulatory agenda targeting the coal fleet,” Ervin states.

With demand for electricity only growing – and likely astronomically – “we need to recognize the value of baseload power in providing grid security and an adequate reserve margin. Our coal and nuclear power plants remain critically important and should be embraced as a bridge to the future, not as a problem to be dismantled.”

Ervin is right: “We must recognize and embrace energy reality. Let’s not disassemble the energy infrastructure we have before we have a reliable and resilient alternative in place.”