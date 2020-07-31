EDITORIAL: Protect those helping, working on S.C. highways

The law is essential in protecting state troopers and other law enforcement officers as well as emergency vehicles and utility workers stopped alongside the highway. The list of emergency vehicles protected by the law includes roadside assistance personnel, such as tow trucks and service vehicles. It is also extended to highway workers in temporary work zones.

“The Move Over Law is in place to protect both the emergency crews that are stopped on the road to help someone else and motorists driving on the road,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas spokesperson. “Adhering to this law will keep everyone safe.”

The law requires drivers – if they deem it is safe to do so – move a lane away from any law enforcement or emergency vehicle on the side of the road. Law enforcement, emergency and utility vehicles should be stopped with lights flashing to alert drivers to move over.

It is also required that motorists slow down and approach cautiously when driving by a stopped emergency vehicle.

Citing recent crashes involving tow truck operators, Charlotte, N.C.-based AAA Carolinas is urging motorists in a new campaign to “Slow Down, Move Over” to help protect emergency workers and law enforcement providing assistance to those in need on the roadside.