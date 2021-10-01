EDITORIAL: Protect those helping others on highways

Following the deaths of two AAA tow providers, The Auto Club Group is raising awareness of the dangers emergency responders face on the roadside and how critical it is that drivers follow move-over laws.

Glenn Ewing, 32, was killed July 4 near Cincinnati, Ohio, while placing a disabled vehicle on the back of a flatbed on the side of the road. Only three weeks later, 30-year-old David Meyer was assisting a driver on the left-hand shoulder in Castle Rock, Colorado, when he was also struck and killed.

As of August, 14 tow providers have been killed while helping others at the roadside in 2021.

“Deaths like these can be avoided if drivers slow down and move over to give these people room to work safely,” said Scott VerBracken, vice president of Automotive, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “We can't stress enough how important it is to pay attention so you have time to change lanes when you see AAA, an emergency responder or simply anybody along the side of the road.”

An average of 24 emergency responders including tow providers are struck and killed by vehicles while working at the roadside each year – meaning someone in this line of work is killed, on average, every other week.