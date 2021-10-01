EDITORIAL: Protect those helping others on highways

Following the deaths of two AAA tow providers, The Auto Club Group is raising awareness of the dangers emergency responders face on the roadside and how critical it is that drivers follow move-over laws.
Glenn Ewing, 32, was killed July 4 near Cincinnati, Ohio, while placing a disabled vehicle on the back of a flatbed on the side of the road. Only three weeks later, 30-year-old David Meyer was assisting a driver on the left-hand shoulder in Castle Rock, Colorado, when he was also struck and killed.
As of August, 14 tow providers have been killed while helping others at the roadside in 2021.
“Deaths like these can be avoided if drivers slow down and move over to give these people room to work safely,” said Scott VerBracken, vice president of Automotive, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “We can't stress enough how important it is to pay attention so you have time to change lanes when you see AAA, an emergency responder or simply anybody along the side of the road.”
An average of 24 emergency responders including tow providers are struck and killed by vehicles while working at the roadside each year – meaning someone in this line of work is killed, on average, every other week.
It’s not just tow providers and other emergency responders being killed on the side of the road. Since 2015, over 1,600 people have been struck and killed while outside of a disabled vehicle.
In South Carolina, a total of 23 people were killed while outside a disabled vehicle from 2015 to 2019.
South Carolina, like all other states, has a statute designed to protect people on the roadside. But the "Move Over Law" is too often not obeyed.
The law is essential in protecting state troopers and other law enforcement officers as well as emergency vehicles and utility workers stopped alongside the highway. The list of emergency vehicles protected by the law includes roadside assistance personnel, such as tow trucks and service vehicles. It is also extended to highway workers in temporary work zones.
The law requires drivers – if they deem it is safe to do so – to move a lane away from any law enforcement or emergency vehicle on the side of the road. Law enforcement, emergency and utility vehicles should be stopped with lights flashing to alert drivers to move over.
It is also required that motorists slow down and approach cautiously when driving by a stopped emergency vehicle.
Drivers should:
• Significantly reduce vehicle speed and keep the vehicle under control.
• Approach the scene cautiously.
• If there is a second lane, motorists are required to change lanes away from the stopped vehicle.
• Maintain the reduced speed until fully clear of the situation.
Failure to adhere to the Move Over Law in South Carolina is considered a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not less than $300 nor more than $500.
Too many people are not aware of the law -- AAA data show 35% unaware of South Carolina's statute -- but they should see that moving over away from those on the roadside is common sense -- for the safety of drivers as well as those outside.
As VerBracken states: “These men and women who work on our roadside are just trying to make a living while caring for others. They already combat bad weather conditions like rain, snow, extreme cold or heat. They shouldn’t also have to also worry about a vehicle drifting into their line of safety. Please slow down and move over, so these workers can get home to their families.”