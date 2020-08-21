EDITORIAL: Prosecute coronavirus scammers

Three of the most common online shopping scams during the coronavirus are:

1. THE UNDELIVERED GOODS SCAM: There are thousands of websites offering essential products including masks and gloves that simply take your payment and financial information, never send you the product and have your information for future scams. To avoid this scam, purchase products from big companies that you trust. If it is a smaller company, do research by googling them to see reviews and if any complaints have been filed.

2. SHIPPING TIME LIMIT: Because of this scam, sellers are obliged by law to either give you an estimated shipping date or to ship products out to you within 30 days. There is an exception for customers who opened a credit card account in order to purchase a product, which gives sellers a 50-day window to ship your product. If there is a delay in the expected shipping date, the company you purchased the product from must notify you.

3. FREE GROCERIES SCAM: Scammers text their victims telling them that they just won free groceries at a $130 value. All the customers need to do is give scammers their personal information and they will supposedly get free groceries at their doorstep. Note that no national grocery chain is offering free groceries. Do not give out your personal information.