EDITORIAL: Prosecute coronavirus scammers

A new study shows coronavirus scammers have broken the $105 million mark and the surge in online shopping during the pandemic has led to the unprecedented rise.
More than 24,477 online shopping scams have been reported nationally and 289 have been reported in South Carolina. This makes online shopping the No. 1 most reported type of coronavirus-related scam -- nationally and in the state -- as fraudsters continue stealing money people need to weather the economic downturn.
SocialCatfish.com -- a company that helps consumers verify online identities to avoid being defrauded -- released a study on the State of Coronavirus Scams in America based on data from the Federal Trade Commission.
Key findings as of Aug. 11:
• Nationally: The FTC has registered 162,661 reports of fraud costing victims $106.82 million.
• In South Carolina: The FTC has registered 1,627 reports were filed costing victims $579,000.
• The most common type of scams nationally: online shopping (24,718 fraud complaints), followed by travel/vacations (18,920), credit cards (5,628), banks/credit unions (4,282), and mobile text messages (3,632).
• The most common type of scams in South Carolina: online shopping (289 fraud complaints), travel/vacations (255), credit cards (68), lending/mortgage (56) and credit bureaus (56).
Three of the most common online shopping scams during the coronavirus are:
1. THE UNDELIVERED GOODS SCAM: There are thousands of websites offering essential products including masks and gloves that simply take your payment and financial information, never send you the product and have your information for future scams. To avoid this scam, purchase products from big companies that you trust. If it is a smaller company, do research by googling them to see reviews and if any complaints have been filed.
2. SHIPPING TIME LIMIT: Because of this scam, sellers are obliged by law to either give you an estimated shipping date or to ship products out to you within 30 days. There is an exception for customers who opened a credit card account in order to purchase a product, which gives sellers a 50-day window to ship your product. If there is a delay in the expected shipping date, the company you purchased the product from must notify you.
3. FREE GROCERIES SCAM: Scammers text their victims telling them that they just won free groceries at a $130 value. All the customers need to do is give scammers their personal information and they will supposedly get free groceries at their doorstep. Note that no national grocery chain is offering free groceries. Do not give out your personal information.
Among those encouraging recognition of coronavirus scams is South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott. His office reports that it was made aware of one such scam, which involves criminals posing as Sen. Scott and other public figures, offering “emergency grant dollars” in exchange for a percentage of the promised amount. The perpetrators utilize WhatsApp or Gmail accounts to reach their targets and have asked for anywhere between $450 and $10,000 in exchange for a larger amount later.
The scam is continuing evidence that any person can be targeted by criminals among us. And, as Scott says, even one person being taken advantage of during these challenging times is too many.
We agree with the senator: "It is a special kind of evil to target vulnerable communities during a pandemic, and these scammers should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
