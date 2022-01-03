EDITORIAL: Promoting food safety on the farm

The pandemic has brought much focus to personal protection through cleanliness and sanitation. The business world has felt the effects, in protecting employees as well as consumers.

The U.S. food supply has always been among the safest in the world, but more can be done.

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture has announced the On-Farm Improvement Cost Share Program. Through USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant funding administered by SCDA, farmers covered by the Produce Safety Rule can receive reimbursements up to $2,000 per year per farm for on-farm food-safety improvements.

Examples of improvements that may be eligible for funding include hand-washing stations, worker training resources and harvest bins. These measures help farms reduce the risk of food-borne illness in the fruits and vegetables they grow.

According to SCDA, its produce safety team recognizes that many South Carolina produce farms identify needed improvements but lack the money to implement changes. This program is designed to help farms make these improvements and comply with the requirements of the federal Produce Safety Rule.

“I hope South Carolina produce farmers will explore this opportunity to upgrade their food-safety protections,” South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers said. “These cost-share grants are an excellent use of taxpayer funds, as they support farms that are already demonstrating a commitment to food safety.”

Funds are available on a first-come first-served basis until depleted. The deadline to apply for reimbursement for the cost share is Aug. 1. Visit agriculture.sc.gov/grants to download the application, request an on-farm evaluation and learn about next steps.

In a major agricultural area such as The T&D Region, traditional crops continue to play a big role in the economy. But specialty crops including fruits and vegetables are bigger than ever.

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture has allocated more than $600,000 from the 2021 USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program to 12 projects to increase the competitiveness of specialty crops in the state. Funded projects include research to improve strawberry, watermelon and peach crops, and packaging for produce farmers.

Grants to promote food safety are a logical and needed extension of the SCDA's efforts. Farmers should take advantage of the available funds in making improvements.

