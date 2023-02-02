The annual T&D Progress Edition is one of the best projects of the year. It never fails to surprise just how many things in The T&D Region can be defined as progress.

Orangeburg County, which can boast of a lot of progressive outcomes and plans in 2022 and into 2023, is a sponsor of the print (also in e-edition) special section from Sunday. The content is available at TheTandD.com.

The county is joined by the Orangeburg County Development Commission and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. They help make it possible for The T&D to share with you news showing that our counties and communities are progressing – and people need to know it.

The reports are, in a sense, a way of bragging about what has been positive over the previous year. The sheer volume of such news should be enough to make most realize ours is a community on the rise with much potential – and the people and places to realize it.

From month to month, there were big stories in 2022-23. Some highlights:

FEBRUARY: The City of Orangeburg upgraded all 154 of its playgrounds.

MARCH: Claflin University broke ground on a $30 million, three-story student center that will include a theater, performing arts center, 800-seat ballroom, eSports center, meeting/conference rooms and a food court with national, name-brand eateries.

APRIL: The 1,324-acre South Carolina Gateway Logistics Park reached a new milestone as officials celebrated completion of a 125,000-square-foot speculative building.

MAY: Orangeburg County opened Lake Edisto Park. In addition to a boardwalk over a swamp, the 32-acre site features walking trails, a dog park, a canoe park, a campsite, a kayak launch, fitness stations and a community building.

JUNE: The S.C. Department of Transportation announced work on the old U.S. Highway 301 bridge, turning it into a spot pedestrians and bicyclists can once again enjoy.

JULY: South Carolina State University said it is expanding its student center, renovating the tallest building on campus and completing other projects to the tune of $33 million.

AUGUST: The City of Orangeburg was announced as a host site for the 2024 Dixie Youth Baseball World Series.

SEPTEMBER: Tri-County Electric Cooperative announced completion of a $50 million broadband expansion project that takes fast internet access to rural residents

OCTOBER: Gov. Henry McMaster announced the coming expansion of a majority of the four-lane interstate to six lanes between Charleston and Columbia.

NOVEMBER: Premium Peanut broke ground on a shelling facility in the 1,324-acre South Carolina Gateway Logistics Park in Santee.

DECEMBER: The Orangeburg County Development Commission named its new executive director, Merle Johnson,who was unanimously selected by the 12-member OCDC board.

JANUARY 2023: Harbor Freight Tools announced it will open in the 15,000-square-foot former Maxway in the Edisto Village Shopping Center

Even as the events that will make for Progress 2023-24 are unfolding and being cataloged for a special section a year from now, we urge all to take a look at what 2022-23 meant locally.