EDITORIAL: Preventing COVID spread still priority

It seems that at every turn, COVID-19 and its variants just won’t go away. No one thought COVID would vanish, but most believed it would not be the factor that it is, with schools and colleges considering how they will go about their business for fall 2022 and beyond.

No matter how many cases are reported and how mild (or serious) they are, ignoring COVID would be a mistake.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is offering guidance and recommendations to keep campuses as safe as possible from COVID-19 while limiting disruptions caused by the spread of the virus.

COVID-19 has taken a toll in the classrooms over the past two years, forcing students to learn virtually, constantly be in and out of school due to cases and close contacts, and make other burdensome adjustments that affect learning.

In an effort to make the 2022-2023 school year safe and productive, DHEC has made some changes in guidance, and is encouraging everyone to take actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

DHEC’s updates include:

• Schools and childcare centers are encouraged to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control during non-outbreak periods.

• Parents are urged to vaccinate their children against COVID-19.

• DHEC will no longer require close contacts to quarantine during times when there are no active outbreaks, but those who are sick with COVID-19 or test positive must continue to isolate, meaning they must stay at home.

• Schools can take advantage of several options to test for COVID-19.

• Schools and childcare centers are urged to follow updated DHEC guidelines during outbreaks.

While DHEC will no longer require people who have come into close contact with someone who has COVID-19 to quarantine during non-outbreak periods, the agency is recommending that schools and childcare centers follow CDC guidance for quarantine, masking, vaccination, testing, etc. The CDC recommends quarantine for close contacts. Those who have COVID-19 or test positive still must stay at home, regardless of the severity of their symptoms.

According to the 2022-23 School and Childcare Exclusion List, those who isolate can only return to school if:

• It has been at least five days since symptoms started and 24 hours since the last fever (without using fever-reducing meds).

• Symptoms are significantly improving.

A mask must be worn days six to 10 unless the person tests negative on two rapid antigen tests performed on days six and eight, then they may remove the mask after the negative test on day eight. If either test on day six or eight is positive, the mask must be worn through day 10 and no further testing is recommended. If a mask is not worn, a 10-day isolation must be observed.

DHEC says its intent is to provide local school leaders reliable information as they balance educational priorities with student and teacher health and safety.

“DHEC’s goal is to support schools in providing the safest and least restrictive learning environment possible while keeping everyone safe,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC public health director, said. “We recognize that every community is different and may have different transmission levels of COVID-19, so it is important for districts to make the best decision for their individual schools.”

With COVID-19 cases up over the summer, steps must be taken to make sure a further spike in sicknesses does not carry over into the school setting. Following guidelines is still important.