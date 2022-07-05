EDITORIAL: President Biden has big problems with electorate

President Joe Biden is said to be very frustrated with Democrats and the media amid his falling poll numbers. The president does not like expressions of doubt about his ability to run for re-election and the open debate about his present abilities to serve.

The latest Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll shows the depth of the problem.

Eighty-five percent of U.S. adults say the country is on the wrong track, and 79% describe the economy as poor.

Inflation has consistently eclipsed the healthy 3.6% unemployment rate as a focal point for Americans, who are dealing with high gasoline and food prices. Even among Democrats, 67% call economic conditions poor.

The poll shows only 39% of Americans approve of Biden's leadership overall, while 60% disapprove. The Democratic president gets hit even harder on the economy, with 69% saying they disapprove of him on the issue. Among Democrats, 43% disapprove of Biden's handling of the economy.

Just 14% say things are going in the right direction, down slightly from 21% in May and 29% in April. Through the first half of 2021, about half of Americans said the country was headed in the right direction, a number that has steadily eroded in the past year.

The national dissatisfaction is bipartisan, the poll shows. Ninety-two percent of Republicans and 78% of Democrats say the country is headed in the wrong direction.

The potential impact of Biden’s political problems are great. Midterm elections are coming in November and every indication is Republicans are going to win the day in a big way, possibly taking back both houses of Congress. The House is seen as a near certainty.

The numbers bear out the predictions.

More than 1 million voters across 43 states have switched to the Republican Party over the last year, according to voter registration data analyzed by AP. The previously unreported number reflects a phenomenon that is playing out in virtually every region of the country — Democratic and Republican states along with cities and small towns — in the period since Biden replaced former President Donald Trump.

Nowhere is the shift more pronounced than in the suburbs, where well-educated swing voters who turned against Trump and Republicans in recent years appear to be swinging back. Over the last year, far more people are switching to the GOP across suburban counties from Denver to Atlanta and Pittsburgh and Cleveland. Republicans also gained ground in counties around medium-size cities such as Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Raleigh, North Carolina; Augusta, Georgia; and Des Moines, Iowa.

The Biden administration brought a lot of the present national problems on itself and the rest of us. Declaring war on oil and gas on day 1 of his presidency was a huge mistake and the president refuses even now to support moving America back to producing all or nearly all of our energy. Record inflation has been fueled by high fuel costs and resulting supply-chain problems. Immigration and the southern border are a disaster that the administration refuses to address. Crime is setting records. The list goes on.

It appears Biden and Democrats are going to bank on abortion, guns and the 2020 U.S. Capitol riot as keys in trying to turn the tide for the midterms. At least to date, there is no indication that will work.

The 2024 presidential race is looming. At this point in time, President Joe Biden’s best tool is moving away from devotion to leftist policies and becoming the moderate he pledged to be. Americans are not going to support the radical left, which they see as in control at this time.

