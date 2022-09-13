EDITORIAL: Preserving battlefields is a priority

The 241st anniversary of the Battle of Eutaw Springs was observed on Labor Day weekend in Eutawville. Many locally know of the Eutaw Springs battlefield and its importance in the Revolutionary War for American independence. What transpired in the Southern colonies and in particular in South Carolina cannot be underestimated in importance. More Americans need to know about these chapters in our history.

From DiscoverSouthCarolina.com: “South Carolina's role in the Revolutionary War may not get the recognition of states like Massachusetts (Bunker Hill), Virginia (Yorktown) or Pennsylvania (Valley Forge). But upward of 200 battles and skirmishes -- more than any U.S. state -- took place here.

“Several are indelibly etched into the fabric of the state. Among the most acclaimed is the 1776 Battle of Sullivan's Island. Fort Sullivan survived the Royal Navy's cannon strikes because the balls bounced off the soft wood of palmetto logs used to construct the patriot fortification. It's why the palmetto tree adorns the state flag today.

“The years 1780-81 were especially successful for the Southern campaign with several battles that helped save the patriot cause, including the American victory at the Battle of Cowpens -- called "the best-planned battle of the entire war" by some historians -- and the Battle of Kings Mountain, considered the turning point of the revolution in the South.”

South Carolina’s leaders want to be sure that the state’s Revolutionary War battlefields are preserved – and they are united in the effort.

Sixth District Congressman Jim Clyburn has led a bipartisan effort to preserve and showcase important Revolutionary War sites in both North and South Carolina and create a new trail linking those sites.

In a rare show of unity in gridlocked Washington, Clyburn was joined by all the GOP House members from South Carolina in support of the Southern Campaign of the Revolution National Heritage Corridor Act. The act has passed the House and is now in committee in the Senate.

The push to establish federal protection over the scores of historic sites has stretched more than a decade, when former U.S. Rep. John Spratt, D-York, spearheaded the measure. Majority Whip Clyburn has finally gotten the legislation over the proverbial Washington hump.

On July 18, Clyburn told his colleagues during a House speech:

"When we hear the story of the American Revolution, we don’t often learn of the war’s Southern Campaign or applaud the dramatic impact that campaign had on the Revolution. Significant American victories in the Carolinas between 1775 and 1783, such as at Kings Mountain and at Guilford Courthouse, paved the way for America’s final victory in the war for independence.

"Today there are historical landmarks and battlefields that mark this rich history throughout the Carolinas. This legislation seeks to connect these sites to tell this under-recognized story and acknowledge the enduring significance of the Southern Campaign on our nation’s history by establishing this heritage corridor.

"As a former teacher and lifelong student of history, it is a personal mission of mine to increase public awareness of, and appreciation for, our nation’s tremendous natural, historical, scenic and cultural resources. It is my hope that the creation of this Southern Campaign of the American Revolution National Heritage Corridor will attract visitors to learn more about both Carolinas’ contributions to this country, and further fulfill South Carolina's lesser-known motto: 'prepared in mind and resources.'"

The congressman’s mission deserves support in the Senate and approval by the president.