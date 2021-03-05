EDITORIAL: Prescribed burns on the front burner

Prescribed fire enhances public safety by reducing or even eliminating fuel loads, thereby making wildfire on that area impossible or unlikely for some time afterward. And wildfires are usually less destructive on areas that have been prescribed burned. Wildfires often either lose intensity or go out when they reach areas that have been prescribed burned.

"Prescribed burning is not only the most effective, economical protection against wildfires because it reduces accumulated fuels," said McMaster in his proclamation, "but it is also a key tool in managing and maintaining the ecological integrity of South Carolina's woodlands, grasslands, agricultural areas and wildlife habitats."

Darryl Jones, S.C. Forestry Commission forest protection chief, said about 500,000 acres are prescribed-burned every year in South Carolina -- most of them on private land -- but at least 1 million acres should be burned annually. "Every prescribed burn accomplishes multiple benefits."

"Carefully applied prescribed fire is a safe, efficient way for land managers, including foresters, biologists and farmers to improve the health and resiliency of their properties. Reducing the amount of debris on the forest floor with prescribed fire also makes it safer and easier for firefighters to suppress wildfires."

While prescribed burning cannot stop all wildfires, it is the best management tool available for preventing larger and more frequent outbreaks. As unusual as it may seem to the layman, preventing devastating wildfires amounts to fighting fire with fire.

