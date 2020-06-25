EDITORIAL: Preparedness for evacuation makes sense

• Cars stalled along the roadside, out of gas from the long delay.

• The governor flying over in a helicopter before getting to Charleston to tell the media all was going smoothly with the evacuation.

The mandatory evacuation ordered by then-Democratic Gov. Jim Hodges did not go smoothly — and it didn’t take the governor long after that to find out. Late in the day of the evacuation, back in Columbia, Hodges ordered the traffic flow out of Charleston to all lanes of the interstate, closing off eastbound traffic.

For days afterward, Hodges took hit after hit from media, politicians and citizens. All the while, he and his lieutenants attempted to explain. Later he issued a formal apology.

It was a lesson learned. A lane-reversal plan for hurricanes became a fundamental part of the state’s emergency plan.

No such plan, however, is any better than its implementation. That’s why state emergency personnel annually descend on I-26 and other key evacuation routes to put the plan to the test.