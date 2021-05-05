EDITORIAL: Prayer is important for nation

The world could use more soul-searching and sincerity, more godliness. The world could use more prayer.

Thursday is the National Day of Prayer, a time set aside to promote the power of prayer in the American way of life.

The National Day of Prayer prompts complaints from groups such as American Atheists Inc., an organization arguing that the day set aside by Congress is nothing more than an organized effort to link religion with the government.

The organization says the observance is a violation of the Constitution.

It charges that elected officials who endorse the Day of Prayer have no business issuing government proclamations to promote the event. Public resources shouldn’t be used to publicize or encourage prayer.

From a previous protest: “The president should remember the words attributed to Jesus Christ in the Book of Matthew; 6:5-6: ‘And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites are; for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and in the corners of the streets that they may be seen of men ... But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou has shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret ...’