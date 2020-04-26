EDITORIAL: Powerful development combination

• Holcim Cement in Holly Hill has donated three boxes of N-95 masks to Orangeburg County Emergency Services.

• Orangeburg's Southern Sales and Marketing Group, and Universal Trade Solutions, have helped to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the health care industry as needed.

Our industries will survive and, as Robinson predicts, bounce back strong when the coronavirus threat subsides. It’s vital that they do.

In Orangeburg County, industry employs nearly 20% of the population. Manufacturing is the largest sector of the county's workforce and the county is among the state leaders in the largest percentage of its workforce in manufacturing.

Equally vital to the local economy is an industry that we traditionally do not profile in Industry Appreciation. The T&D publishes spring and fall special sections devoted to agribusiness, but no celebration of industry here is complete without acknowledging the importance of farming and related business.

The cover of today’s section identifies our region as “the crossroads of agriculture and industry.” While Orangeburg County, for example, has a high percentage of people “making things” in industrial jobs, its agribusiness is leading the state in production.