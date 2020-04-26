EDITORIAL: Powerful development combination

Today’s Times and Democrat includes our annual Industry Appreciation special section. While traditional activities surrounding Industry Appreciation Week in April have either been canceled or postponed, the importance of industry in these times remains.
The coronavirus emergency is taking its toll. With so much of the economy in shutdown or slowdown made, demand has been negatively impacted and supply chains have been disrupted. Layoffs and furloughs have been the result.
Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson told The T&D: "We have had layoffs and significant furloughs and the companies are trying to stay as essential as possible. Everyone is reducing their workforce, everyone has diminished service and hours they are running."
But that hasn’t stopped industries from reaching out to help in difficult times. In addition to maintaining as much of their workforce as possible while abiding by standards for good health, they are assisting in the response to the coronavirus. For example:
• Orangeburg's Quality Model Group, a plastic-injection molding company, is working with a government contractor to build filters for face masks as part of the Defense Production Act.
• Bamberg County’s Phoenix Specialty, a manufacturer of custom specialty parts to original-equipment manufacturers, has increased its production for parts used in ventilators.
• Holcim Cement in Holly Hill has donated three boxes of N-95 masks to Orangeburg County Emergency Services.
• Orangeburg's Southern Sales and Marketing Group, and Universal Trade Solutions, have helped to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the health care industry as needed.
Our industries will survive and, as Robinson predicts, bounce back strong when the coronavirus threat subsides. It’s vital that they do.
In Orangeburg County, industry employs nearly 20% of the population. Manufacturing is the largest sector of the county's workforce and the county is among the state leaders in the largest percentage of its workforce in manufacturing.
Equally vital to the local economy is an industry that we traditionally do not profile in Industry Appreciation. The T&D publishes spring and fall special sections devoted to agribusiness, but no celebration of industry here is complete without acknowledging the importance of farming and related business.
The cover of today’s section identifies our region as “the crossroads of agriculture and industry.” While Orangeburg County, for example, has a high percentage of people “making things” in industrial jobs, its agribusiness is leading the state in production.
According to the latest Census of Agriculture in 2017, Orangeburg County is home to 978 farms consisting of about 293,790 acres in farmland. It ranks first in the state in market value of crops sold and is a leader in livestock, dairy and poultry.
The powerful combination of industry and agribusiness gives our region a solid economic foundation upon which to build future development. And even in difficult times such as these, we are confident that development progress will come.
In the meantime, today is the day to say thanks for those industries and businesses that call our region home already.
