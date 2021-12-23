EDITORIAL: Pough proves keeping faith the right call

Back in early 2019, the college football world had its eyes on South Carolina with the national championship won by Clemson. Yet even as the Tigers’ flag flew atop the Statehouse, there was other big football news in the state in January.

South Carolina State University Athletic Director Stacy Danley and head coach Buddy Pough made the announcement that Pough would be returning for an 18th season at the helm of the program.

While not a great surprise, the announcement could not have been predicted. After the Bulldogs’ worst season in 16 years under Pough in 2017, the coach stated that 2018 would be his last at the university. But things changed – for the better.

A young group of players had a surprisingly good season in 2018, finishing 5-6 after starting 0-4, with a 4-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference record.

With as many as 15 freshmen or redshirt freshmen playing considerable roles for the Bulldogs throughout the season, Pough admitted in the postseason that he got more excited about continuing to coach the more he saw the young talent develop and players mesh as a team.

In late November, Pough went public with a stated desire to continue coaching the Bulldogs. Danley said at the time that he and Pough were evaluating the program and that an announcement would be forthcoming.

When it came, the athletic director was as optimistic as Pough about the future.

"When I looked at the program, where we are today, and considered our current reality and what the head football coach at South Carolina State is required to do, there was no question to me that Coach Pough is the man for the job," Danley said.

What a good decision. The Bulldogs in 2019 shared the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title. And despite no fall season in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic, Pough and his team played in spring 2021 and won three of four games.

Optimism for 2021 was real. A veteran coach with solid returning players and recruits would be a contender for the outright MEAC title and the berth that brings in the Celebration Bowl vs. the Southwestern Athletic Conference champion. At stake is the HBCU national championship.

It did not come easy. SC State lost three games to Football Bowl Subdivision teams, and two to more traditional opponents. But in MEAC play, they were perfect. Close games, but perfect.

Still, no one really gave SC State a shot vs. SWAC champion Jackson State coached by football legend Deion Sanders and quarterbacked by his highly regarded son. No wonder, Jackson State went 11-1 during the season, losing only to an FBS team in a close game.

Well, as they say, that’s why they play the games. On Saturday in Atlanta in the Celebration Bowl, Pough’s Bulldogs were clearly the better team, winning 31-10. Call them HBCU national champions in a game played a day after President Joe Biden delivered the commencement address at the Orangeburg university.

Hard to top such a week. Pough said Saturday, "To cap off a great week with this victory is just the cherry on top of the sundae.”

Inevitably he was asked how much longer he plans to coach. His answer: “I want to stay around until they run me off."

As much as coaching is about what you can do for me now more than what you did for me yesterday, Pough, thankfully, appears likely to lead the Bulldogs for the foreseeable future – and hopefully to more titles.

Flying the Bulldog flag at the Statehouse would be a fitting tribute.

