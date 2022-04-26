EDITORIAL: Politics decide: COVID is and is not threat

Talk about a poll that is hard to believe. An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey found a majority of Americans continue to support a mask requirement for people traveling on airplanes and other shared transportation.

Announcement of the findings comes after travelers cheered upon learning that a federal judge this past week put the government's transportation mask mandate on hold.

Despite opposition to the requirement that included verbal abuse and physical violence against flight attendants, 56% of Americans favor requiring people on planes, trains and public transportation to wear masks, compared with 24% opposed and 20% who say they're neither in favor nor opposed.

Nonetheless, in the wake of the judge's ruling, airlines and airports immediately scrapped their requirements that passengers wear face coverings.

Despite the administration's decision to appeal the ruling in an effort to keep the mask mandate, it's return, if at all, won't be for long. Americans have had enough. The effectiveness of masks remains in serious question and the coronavirus variant spread has actually had the positive effect of increasing immunity.

The poll showing continued support among Americans overall for mandating masks on transportation comes as worries about COVID-19 are among their lowest points of the past two years. Just 20% now say they're very or extremely worried that they or a family member will be infected.

If there were any doubt about the politics at play in the policies over masks, look at the southern U.S. border.

President Joe Biden's administration is ending a border health restriction held over from the Trump administration.

Title 42 of the U.S. Code is a public health order that allows Customs and Border Protection to expel migrants to Mexico or back to their home countries to prevent the spread of the virus in holding facilities.

Even some Democrats are questioning an end to the policy, saying there needs to be a better infrastructure in place to address an expected increase of people coming to the border to seek asylum.

The White House has said it is continuing to prepare for the policy to end in late May, knowing the ongoing flood of illegals being allowed into the country will grow worse.

Last year, border officials experienced a record number of border encounters, with over 2 million people coming to the border.

If there is still enough of a threat from COVID to continue mask mandates, why are COVID-related restrictions on people crossing the border (illegally) seen as no longer needed?

