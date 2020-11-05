EDITORIAL: Political polling takes another major hit

"Human beings are social animals, and that's just as true when they're answering a telephone survey as when they're arguing on Twitter. In an America where Trump supporters are routinely called 'racist' (or worse), it's no surprise that many of them prefer to keep their political leanings to themselves."

Trump and Republicans told you so, talking about those remaining silent but casting votes for the president.

And even if they were willing to openly express support for Trump, they won't go along with polling methodology used to gather their opinions.

When your cellphone rings and you do not know the number, do you answer and communicate?

"In the age of the mobile phone, very few people answer calls from unlisted numbers, and even fewer want to talk to a pollster – who, for all they know, may be a fraudster in disguise. The Pew Research Centre reports that its response rates have plummeted from 36% two decades ago to just 6% now. And Pew is a not-for-profit outfit that doggedly attempts to contact every sampled phone number at least seven times. Commercial polling firms don't have that luxury," Babones writes.

He further states that no major commercial polling company is brave enough to reveal its response rate but cites "rumors" that it is around 3%.