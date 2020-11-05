EDITORIAL: Political polling takes another major hit

No matter how the presidential election ultimately turns out, it's clear again that the pollsters failed. The forecast "blue wave" for Joe Biden and Democrats did not materialize.
In South Carolina, the U.S. Senate race that was to be neck-and-neck turned out not to be so close with U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham easily securing re-election as President Donald Trump exceeded expectations with a big win.
The same kind of miscalculation was present just about everywhere. Why? Are pollsters intentionally misleading the people?
On the morning after the election, even as vote counting goes on, let's go abroad for some answers.
Salvatore Babones is an American political sociologist and an associate professor at the University of Sydney in Australia. He is the author of "The New Authoritarianism: Trump, Populism, and the Tyranny of Experts."
Writing for the Sydney Morning Herald, Babones appears to hit the nail on the head about what is wrong with polling.
He cited the Rasmussen Poll as the one survey that again came closest to accurately predicting results, as it also did in 2016.
He says Rasmussen's secret is being anti-social. Instead of using human poll-takers like the other major polls, Rasmussen uses a prerecorded voice.
"Human beings are social animals, and that's just as true when they're answering a telephone survey as when they're arguing on Twitter. In an America where Trump supporters are routinely called 'racist' (or worse), it's no surprise that many of them prefer to keep their political leanings to themselves."
Trump and Republicans told you so, talking about those remaining silent but casting votes for the president.
And even if they were willing to openly express support for Trump, they won't go along with polling methodology used to gather their opinions.
When your cellphone rings and you do not know the number, do you answer and communicate?
"In the age of the mobile phone, very few people answer calls from unlisted numbers, and even fewer want to talk to a pollster – who, for all they know, may be a fraudster in disguise. The Pew Research Centre reports that its response rates have plummeted from 36% two decades ago to just 6% now. And Pew is a not-for-profit outfit that doggedly attempts to contact every sampled phone number at least seven times. Commercial polling firms don't have that luxury," Babones writes.
He further states that no major commercial polling company is brave enough to reveal its response rate but cites "rumors" that it is around 3%.
"That's a very thin foundation on which to predict a presidential election. The tiniest inconsistency between the characteristics of that 3% and those of the electorate as a whole could invalidate the entire industry."
Our prediction is that polling is going to be more distrusted than ever, with or without the Trump factor.
As Babones puts it: "Social desirability biases may diminish once the popularizing figure of Donald Trump eventually departs the political stage, but model error is here to stay. In fact, it's likely to get worse. ...
"Political polling is good fun, but it should be treated more as entertainment than as serious politics. By all means, seek out all the data. Then make your own judgment. It's likely to prove as accurate as any pollster's, and if you happen to turn out right, the 'I told you so' will be all your own."
