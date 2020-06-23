EDITORIAL: Police body cameras are essential gear

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police body cameras probably won’t stop all abuses. The video that prompted their statewide rollout — the shooting death of Walter Scott in North Charleston — was captured by a passerby.

So was the video of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on George Floyd’s neck. A private camera also caught the prelude to Floyd’s in-custody death. In Louisville, officers who failed to turn on body cams amid a riot-related fatal shooting have been fired, along with their chief.

Police body cams aren’t a perfect answer for stopping illegally violent arrests, but at this point, people need to accept that electronic eyes are as essential to police work as to many other professions. And local police chiefs and sheriffs need to take responsibility for buying them, training officers on how to use them and storing the recordings.

When the legislature mandated that S.C. police wear body cameras, it let police departments put off the purchases until they got state funding. That was appropriate, because the legislature should not require local governments to take on new expenses — particularly since it has put so many limits on how and how much locally elected city and county councils can generate the money to pay for services. What wasn’t appropriate was the legislature’s continued failure to pay for police to purchase and maintain cameras and video.