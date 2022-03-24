EDITORIAL: Poisoning is more prevalent and deadly

Each year more than 2 million calls are received at poison centers nationwide. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, poisoning is the No. 1 cause of injury death in the country, with a majority of the deaths due to drug and medicine misuse and abuse.

Children are at particular risk.

Over have of the roughly 32,000 calls made each year in South Carolina are for exposures in children under the age of 6, according to the Palmetto Poison Center, which serves all counties in the state.

Parents and caregivers can prevent unintentional poisonings by using child-resistant packaging and keeping medicines and household products locked up and out of sight of children. Often new parents and caregivers, who are not accustomed to having small children in the home, are unaware of the dangers presented by everyday household products. Parents and caregivers should follow these basic poison prevention tips to reduce the risk of unintentional poisonings:

• Keep all household products and medicines locked up, and out of sight and reach.

• Use child-resistant packaging properly by closing the container securely after use.

• When any product is in use, keep it in sight. Walking away from it only briefly can lead to an exposure.

• Keep all items in their original containers.

• Read the label before using any product or medicine.

• Avoid taking medicine in front of children, they love to imitate adults.

• Call 1-800-222-1222 for free, confidential information 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Children are not alone in being at risk.

It is alarming that unintentional poisoning has become the leading cause of injury-related deaths in the country, overtaking highway crashes. The escalation in deaths is a product of the opioid epidemic that has seen many people succumb to misuse of legal pain-killing drugs and their illegal cousins.

From 1999 to 2016, drug-poisoning death rates more than tripled, from 6.1 per 100,000 to 19.8 per 100,000. In 2016, there were 63,632 deaths due to drug poisoning.

From 1999 to 2016, the age-adjusted rate of drug-poisoning deaths increased from 8.2 per 100,000 to 26.2 per 100,000 for males, and from 3.9 per 100,000 to 13.4 per 100,000 for females.

The Palmetto Poison Center urges the public to join in observing National Poison Prevention Week, which began March 20.

Browse the center’s website at www.poison.sc.edu and order free information for your home.

Call 1-800-222-1222 for free, confidential information 24 hours a day, 365 days a year!

Plan ahead and be safe. The statistics show there is an increasing need to do so.

Editorial Issue OUR VIEW Awareness of poisoning dangers is vital

