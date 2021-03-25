EDITORIAL: Poisoning is more prevalent and deadly

Each year more than 2 million calls are received at poison centers nationwide. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, poisoning is the No. 1 cause of injury death in the country, with a majority of the deaths due to drug and medicine misuse and abuse.

Children are at particular risk.

The Palmetto Poison Center serves all counties in South Carolina and each year over half of the approximately 30,000 calls received in the state are for exposures in children under the age of 6 years.

Parents and caregivers can prevent unintentional poisonings by using child-resistant packaging and keeping medicines and household products locked up and out of sight of children. Often new parents and caregivers, who are not accustomed to having small children in the home, are unaware of the dangers presented by everyday household products. Parents and caregivers should follow these basic poison prevention tips to reduce the risk of unintentional poisonings:

• Keep all household products and medicines locked up, and out of sight and reach.

• Use child resistant packaging properly by closing the container securely after use.

• When any product is in use, keep it in sight. Walking away from it only briefly can lead to an exposure.