EDITORIAL: Points can be made but judge to get approval

Ketanji Brown Jackson is certain to be approved by the Senate as the first Black female U.S. Supreme Court justice. And she is likely to get at least a few Republican votes, which she should.

The nominee has been through two confirmation processes in the U.S. Senate for federal court appointments and received support previously from Republicans including U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. That is as it should be.

The president holds the power to select a nominee for the Supreme Court. The nominee’s qualifications and track record are to be the criteria for Senate confirmation. Disagreeing with the nominee’s politics is not sufficient reason to derail the jurist.

Or at least that is how it is supposed to be. Graham may yet vote for Jackson as the new justice, but he and other Republicans are not going to fail to remind the Democrats – with their one-vote majority in the Senate provided by Vice President Kamala Harris’ vote – about the way nominees by President Donald Trump were brutalized in an effort to find some way to keep them off the court.

Senators have a right – and responsibility – to question the nominee extensively about her record and approach to the role of justice. It can be done, however, without the attacks that marked hearings on Trump nominees.

Graham is not taking it easy.

In remarks to the Senate Judiciary Committee, he said to Jackson: "As to the historic nature of your appointment, I understand. But when I get lectured about this from my Democratic colleagues, I remember Janice Rogers Brown, an African American woman, who was filibustered by the same people praising you. I remember Miguel Estrada, one of the finest people I ever met -- completely wiped out, didn't make it through the Gang of 14 … he didn't make the cut. Well-lived life, just completely ruined. So if you're a Hispanic or African American conservative, it's about your philosophy. Now it's going to be about the historic nature of the pick."

Graham continued: “Michelle Childs, a District Court judge from South Carolina, supported by Jim Clyburn, was in the mix … this Arabella group is funded by Soros and some other liberal billionaire, they've got so many groups within their group, I can't name them all now. But they basically said if you pick [Judge] Childs, you may have a primary opponent. The AFL-CIO said Judge Childs was a union-buster. The attacks from the left against Judges Childs were really pretty vicious to be honest with you."

And further: “I think it does matter that the groups that came to your aid at the expense of Judge Childs, how did that happen and why were they doing what they were doing? What is it about your nomination that the most liberal people under the umbrella of Arabella threw in their money, their time, their support and threatened Joe Biden if he picked Judge Childs? I want to know more about that. I want to know about your judicial philosophy, because people on the left, the far extreme part of the left, believed that you were the best bet, and I want to know why they reached that conclusion."

By the time the process is over, Americans will be left with no doubt that Republicans believe Jackson will be a liberal activist judge. Yet they will not have gone so far as to attack her in the ways Democrats did Trump appointments. That will prevent Democrats from getting political ammunition for the November election.

As to what kind of judge Jackson will be, she contends activism is not in her judicial DNA, saying she would be an independent jurist who will decide cases “without fear or favor” — emphasizing her neutrality on the bench.

If she follows that course, she will be the latest in a line of high court judges that did not turn out to be nearly as liberal or conservative as their opponents contended they would be.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0