EDITORIAL: Plenty to be done still on roads

Don’t get people started on road conditions. No matter how many statistics come from the S.C. Department of Transportation on road repairs, if the roads upon which you travel most are in poor condition, you inevitably have the feeling that not enough is being done and not fast enough.
South Carolinians’ expectations have been pretty high since a series of gasoline tax increases were implemented in 2017 with the money targeted for road and bridge repair – and safety improvements on rural routes.
Here’s what SCDOT has to say about how it is doing:
“The state gas tax increase, including the new 2-cent per gallon increase effective (July 1), has already been put to work for South Carolinians. In addition to $1.3 billion in road and bridge work under contract now, the new gas tax increase is making possible an additional 661 miles of paving projects that were approved by the Transportation Commission in June. The new paving projects will be moving to the contracting phase in the coming months.
“Since the implementation of the gas tax increase in July 2017, the new gas tax has generated $372 million in revenues. Coupled with other increased fees and other funds redirected to the new trust fund, the total revenue deposited into the account since July 1, 2017, has been $1.2 billion.
“In turn, SCDOT has pushed out to contract more than $1.3 billion in work that includes projects in all of the state’s 46 counties. SCDOT does not pay its contractors for work upfront, but instead pays them as the work is installed. Of the $1.3 billion in construction contract commitments, $560 million has already been paid out with $740 million in work still underway across the state.”
And SCDOT is specific in stating that none of the repair money is going to road-building projects such as the S.C. 51 project in Florence, the Mark Clark Extension Project in Charleston, I-73, or the Panthers Interchange in Rock Hill.
Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall urges South Carolinians to view accountability reports on the department’s web page, which also provides project lists by county. “Those reports clearly demonstrate $927 million in paving projects, $153 million in rural road safety projects, $259 million in interstate widening and $17 million in bridge work all across the state.”
If the dollar figures don’t mean as much to you as whether your road has been repaired, we offer another assessment.
CoPilot researchers analyzed road-quality statistics from the Federal Highway Administration to rank states according to the percentage of all major roads in poor condition. South Carolina did not fair badly by comparison.
The analysis found that in South Carolina, 17.5% of all major roads are in poor condition. Here is a summary of the data for South Carolina:
• Percentage of all major roads in poor condition: 17.5%
• Interstates and freeways in poor condition: 3.2%
• Arterials in poor condition: 13.2%
• Minor arterials in poor condition: 23.5%
• Daily vehicle-miles per capita: 27.9
• Miles of road per 1k people: 7.5
For comparison, the statistics from the entire United States:
• Percentage of all major roads in poor condition: 26.4%
• Interstates and freeways in poor condition: 5.8%
• Arterials in poor condition: 26.4%
• Minor arterials in poor condition: 34.5%
• Daily vehicle-miles per capita: 24.9
• Miles of road per 1k people: 4.9
So if South Carolina roads are better than the average, just how bad are the roads in the under-average states? Per the CoPilot research, almost half of all major urban roads in Rhode Island (47.9%), California (46.2%) and New Jersey (42.4%) are in poor condition.
But before the South Carolina results leave you feeling more upbeat, note that our neighbors are doing better. Less than 10% of major urban roads are considered poor in Georgia (6.1), Tennessee (8.6%) and Florida (8.7%).
There’s still plenty of work to be done.
