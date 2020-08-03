EDITORIAL: Plenty to be done still on roads

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Don’t get people started on road conditions. No matter how many statistics come from the S.C. Department of Transportation on road repairs, if the roads upon which you travel most are in poor condition, you inevitably have the feeling that not enough is being done and not fast enough.

South Carolinians’ expectations have been pretty high since a series of gasoline tax increases were implemented in 2017 with the money targeted for road and bridge repair – and safety improvements on rural routes.

Here’s what SCDOT has to say about how it is doing:

“The state gas tax increase, including the new 2-cent per gallon increase effective (July 1), has already been put to work for South Carolinians. In addition to $1.3 billion in road and bridge work under contract now, the new gas tax increase is making possible an additional 661 miles of paving projects that were approved by the Transportation Commission in June. The new paving projects will be moving to the contracting phase in the coming months.

“Since the implementation of the gas tax increase in July 2017, the new gas tax has generated $372 million in revenues. Coupled with other increased fees and other funds redirected to the new trust fund, the total revenue deposited into the account since July 1, 2017, has been $1.2 billion.