EDITORIAL: Plan should be getting people back to work

It is going to be hard enough to fill several hundred thousand jobs as the economy gradually restarts. It could be even more difficult if workers feel no economic pressure to return to work.

The maximum unemployment benefit at the moment is $926 a week, equating to about $23.15 an hour, but the median wage in the state before the crisis hit was just over $16 an hour. Half of the workforce earned less.

That means a lot of laid-off workers have higher incomes now than they did when employed. Many of these employees want to return to their jobs as soon as they can. But that extra money could be enough to push some people into staying home when they're already concerned that going back to work is too dangerous without enforceable health and safety standards in place.

The law says you lose your unemployment insurance if you turn down a legitimate job offer, which makes sense. But the last thing the state needs is a crackdown on workers laid off for no fault of their own and on employers reluctant to press too hard for the return of key workers because of legitimate safety concerns.