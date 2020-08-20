EDITORIAL: Picking Harris shows nature of Biden bid

Her political record, on the other hand, will reassure Democrats more than independents or soft Republicans. She’s a political lifer who rose through the patronage machine of former Assembly Speaker Willie Brown. She was a local prosecutor, a state attorney general for six years, and was elected to the Senate in 2016 after party bigs cleared the primary for her. This isn’t an extensive resume for executive office, and on foreign policy she is about as experienced as Sarah Palin.

Harris ran for president this year but washed out quickly despite being a media favorite as the candidate from central casting. Her campaign’s most notable moment came in the first debate when she played the race card against Biden by distorting the history of forced busing in the 1970s. The jab scored oohs and aahs from the media judges but its demagoguery was blatant.

Biden will get credit in some quarters for rising above that attack to choose her. But we’d feel better about Biden if he had bypassed her for that reason. An effective president needs to put his stamp on the party, not vice versa. In choosing Harris, Biden is bending to the party’s preferences and rewarding the kind of political cheap shot he abhors in Trump.