EDITORIAL: Phone-use legislation has issues

Efforts to make South Carolina roads safer are again including a push for legislation banning anyone from holding a cellphone while driving.

The South Carolina Senate voted 37-3 this past week in favor of a bill mandating that all use of phones while driving must be hands-free. The legislation faces uncertain prospects in the House, where similar bills have failed in the past.

According to a report by The Associated Press, supporters say the difference now is Bluetooth and other technology that makes it much easier to talk on a cellphone without holding the device. Drivers without Bluetooth could put the cellphone in a cradle and push a button to make or end a call or deal with a navigation app as long as they weren't holding the phone. Any driver could hold a phone while parked or stopped.

Hands-free mandates are not without precedent. Georgia and about half of other states have such laws. In South Carolina, the law would put in place a $100 fine for the first offense and a $200 fine and two points on a driving record for each additional offense.

As much as curbing distracted driving is a goal in highway safety, there are legitimate concerns. Senators rejected efforts to change the bill to exempt drivers with old flip-style phones or those without Bluetooth devices, but if hands-free use is to be mandated, state leaders must take into account how to make any new law effective and fair.

A lot of South Carolinians do not have smart phones and are unfamiliar with hands-free technology. And in a poor state, many do not have vehicles equipped with such in-car technology.

Plus some people will take the libertarian view that they should not be told further what they can and cannot do while inside their vehicles. Such arguments were heard years ago in passing laws mandating use of seat belts.

Republican Sen. Stephen Goldfinch of Georgetown was one of the three senators voting against the bill. He told WLTX-TV, "It’s just another bit of government getting into the middle of our cars, when we need to enforce the laws we have if we want to fix the problem we have.”

Goldfinch said he's also concerned about passing another distracted driving law when he thinks South Carolina’s current ones aren’t enforced.

“I’ve asked multiple times; how many convictions have there been on the ‘no texting while driving’ statute? I haven’t gotten an answer to that. I suspect the answer is almost none, which is a problem to me.”

Our concern is less about any infringement on privileges and more about practical application of a law that far too many people would find difficult to obey. Ignorance of the law and/or how to obey it may be no excuse, but equipping a phone for hands-free operation and using it accordingly are more difficult than clicking a seat belt.

