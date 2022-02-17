EDITORIAL: Permanent early voting should happen

South Carolina’s experience with expanding absentee voting to all registered voters in 2020 was a good one. The pandemic-produced change in regulations approved by the legislature makes a strong case for establishment of early voting in South Carolina.

Early in-person voting had the effect of curbing long lines on Election Day and alleviating pressure on poll workers. Allowing people to vote early expands opportunity to those possibly unable to vote on Election Day because of work or other factors that don’t qualify them for voting absentee under state law at present.

It’s hard defending a system that allows people to cast an absentee ballot because they decide to go on vacation on Election Day while denying that option to people who could risk losing their job if they wait too long in line to vote.

It appears lawmakers are moving toward making the change in establishing no-excuse early voting across the state. South Carolina law currently lets people vote absentee, either in person by mail, ahead of an election if they have an allowable reason such as being physically disabled or 65 or older.

Legislation sponsored by House Speaker Jay Lucas would make early voting permanent and also require people voting by mail to provide the last four digits of their Social Security number with their ballot application.

Current state law requires mail-in ballot envelopes to be signed by a witness. The bill would stipulate that the witness also print their name.

With the Republican speaker as sponsor and nearly 50 GOP House members as supporters, the changes have a solid chance of becoming law.

The bill would establish a two-week period before a general election date during which all voters can cast a ballot in-person.

Dropped from the initial legislation was a formula establishing how many early voting locations a county can have based on either the size of its population or geographical area, capping the maximum number of locations at seven. Each location would have been required to be 10 miles apart.

The new language allows local election officials to choose voting locations while considering geography, population and accessibility.

Other proposals on South Carolina election laws, such as with drop boxes and audits, are included in separate legislation. It’s good the proposal on early voting is not tied up in bills with lots of added provisions.

South Carolina has shown that early voting can work well here. Approval of such on a permanent basis is overdue.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0