EDITORIAL: Period of most risk of deer crashes nearing

The post-Labor Day death toll and number of accidents on the state’s roads are annually magnified by encounters with the state’s large population of white tail deer.

According to 2020 data from State Farm, U.S. drivers on average have a 1-in-116 chance of a collision with an animal. There were over 1.9 million animal collision insurance claims in the U.S. between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2020.

Pennsylvania ranks third in the country with drivers having a 1-in-51 chance of an animal collision. West Virginia (1-in-37) again tops the list, followed by Montana (1-in-47). South Dakota and Michigan round out the top five, followed by Wisconsin, Iowa, Mississippi, Minnesota and Wyoming.

The large majority of animal collisions are with deer. For the year July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020, there were estimated to be 1.5 million deer claims industry-wide.

Traditionally, the odds of drivers hitting a deer in South Carolina are twice the national average.

Deer population levels in South Carolina are lower compared to peak levels in the late 1990s and deer-vehicle collisions have declined.