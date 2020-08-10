EDITORIAL: People work hard to save cats and dogs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If there’s ever been a time for people and their pets to grow even closer, the coronavirus emergency is it. People are at home more with family – and for many, family includes or is a pet or pets.

The good news is that in the first-ever no-kill rankings by Best Friends Animal Society, a lot more animals are surviving to become pets. And South Carolina does better than most states in saving potential pets.

Research by Best Friends, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters, shows the number of dogs and cats killed annually in the United States has dropped from about 733,000 to 625,000 (or about 1,700 killed per day). Best Friends also released an inaugural state-by-state ranking of the data and South Carolina ranks No. 16 in the country for pet shelter deaths.

Of the 111,474 dogs and cats that entered South Carolina shelters in 2019, 90,233 found positive placements, while 10,911 were killed, for a save rate of 80.95%. Currently 27.87% of South Carolina shelters are no-kill (a state is considered to be no-kill when every brick-and-mortar shelter serving and/or located within the state has a save rate of 90% or higher). Compared to 2018, there was a statewide reduction in shelter deaths by 6,511, so South Carolina reduced its lifesaving gap by 37.7%.