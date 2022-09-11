EDITORIAL: People must know in order to appreciate

It's not the subject we like addressing on Sept. 11, the day we remember the deadliest attack on America.

It's been 21 years since terrorists crashed planes into the Twin Towers in New York and the Pentagon in Washington, and a third hijacked jet crashed in Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 Americans were killed.

In the aftermath, America was united. We focused on tracking down those responsible and went about the war on terrorism.

Fast forward two decades and America is anything but unified.

In fact, a recent poll by YouGov and The Economist concluded that more than 2 in 5 (43%) Americans say a U.S. civil war is at least somewhat likely in the next decade.

“Polarization right now is at the highest level in decades, if not going all the way back to the civil war,” Thomas Gift, director of the University College London’s Center on U.S. Politics said. But he urged caution interpreting the data; he noted this type of conflict doesn’t typically break out in wealthy, democratic countries and it’s unclear what respondents imagine when they think of a “civil war.”

Speculation about civil war and all the rhetoric about fascism coming from the president and others aside, America as a republic is stronger than detractors believe. Our system is sound -- but not enough people know it.

Addressing that is a priority for one prominent American jurist.

Elaine Mallon, who writes about politics and public policy for InsideSources.com, reports that Douglas Ginsburg, a former chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, sees civics class as crucial.

“A self-governing democratic republic cannot go on from generation to generation with an ignorant public,” Ginsburg said. “That’s a formula for falling into some sort of authoritarian regime in which people look to the man on the white horse to give them things.”

Ginsburg is promoting the Civics Fundamentals program he launched in September 2021, “a free, standards-aligned course to help all learners develop the foundational civics knowledge that every American should have,” according to its website. It uses the 100-question U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services exam as the starting point for education about how American democracy is designed to work.

According to a 2018 report by the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation, two-thirds of Americans would not pass the citizenship test if required to take it. And a 2016 survey from the Annenberg Public Policy Center found that one in four Americans were unable to name the three branches of government.

There has been no gain in proficiency for civics education in America since 1998, and less than 25% of the nation’s students test as proficient, the National Assessment of Educational Progress reports.

Mallon writes: "Ginsburg’s timing is perfect. State governments are also expressing concerns about how little their high school graduates learn about the democratic process."

All states should prioritize civics education. How can we possibly expect people to have faith in a governmental system about which they know so little?

And Ginsburg warns, "It gets worse and worse as people know less and less.”

No better date is there than 9-11 to commit to helping Americans understand our country and how blessed we are as a nation.