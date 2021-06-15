EDITORIAL: People have to be active to stop crime

Some may think our locale is more violent than others, even that our state is a violent, violent place. They would be right that Orangeburg’s history as recorded in crime records shows the county has its share of crime. But in these days of people’s hostility toward law enforcement, there seems to be more need for “the cops” than ever – and that’s not just here but all across South Carolina.
Early this month, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division went public with a warning that preliminary statistics show a “disturbing” increase in violent crime in the state, with the murder rate up 25% in 2020.
“As I said last year, I am extremely concerned by the increasing amount of violence in our state, including the number of murders and assaults,” SLED Chief Mark Keel said in a press release.
“I am particularly troubled at the steady increase in the number of murders taking place. We have seen murders increase 51% over the past five years in South Carolina,” he said.
SLED released its preliminary crime statistics for 2020. According to SLED, the number of murders increased from 457 in 2019 to 571 in 2020.
Aggravated assaults were up approximately 9% in 2020. The number of aggravated assaults increased from 19,469 in 2019 to 21,272 in 2020.
The number sexual batteries declined from 2,489 in 2019 to 2,104 in 2020. Robberies declined from 3,256 in 2019 to 3,072 in 2020.
Property crimes continued to decline, except for arson which increased approximately 21% after steadily declining in 2018 and 2019.
The full Crime in South Carolina 2020 report is being finalized and is expected to be released by the end of summer. The report typically includes local statistics, which have not been released as yet.
Law enforcement alone cannot stop the violence. It’s up to people to be proactive in making reports so crime can be headed off before it happens. It may seem that violence happens to “someone else,” but the more the bloodshed spreads, the more at risk all of us are.
So what are steps that can be taken? Toward solutions, we offer 10 tips from none other than the Los Angeles Police Department:
1. Set up a Neighborhood Watch or a community patrol, working with police.
2. Make sure your streets and homes are well-lighted.
3. Make sure that all the youth in the neighborhood have positive ways to spend their spare time, through organized recreation, tutoring programs, part-time work, and volunteer opportunities.
4. Build a partnership with police, focus on solving problems instead of reacting to crises. Make it possible for neighbors to report suspicious activity or crimes without fear of retaliation.
5. Take advantage of "safety in numbers" to hold rallies, marches, and other group activities to show you're determined to drive out crime and drugs.
6. Clean up the neighborhood! Involve everyone -- teens, children, senior citizens. Graffiti, litter, abandoned cars, and run-down buildings tell criminals that you don't care about where you live or each other. Call the local public works department and ask for help in cleaning up.
7. Ask local officials to use new ways to get criminals out of your building or neighborhood. These include enforcing anti-noise laws, housing codes, health and fire codes, anti-nuisance laws, and drug-free clauses in rental leases.
8. Work with schools to establish drug-free zones.
9. Work with recreation officials to do the same for parks.
10. Develop and share a phone list of local organizations that can provide counseling, job training, guidance, and other services that can help neighbors.