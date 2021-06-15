EDITORIAL: People have to be active to stop crime

Some may think our locale is more violent than others, even that our state is a violent, violent place. They would be right that Orangeburg’s history as recorded in crime records shows the county has its share of crime. But in these days of people’s hostility toward law enforcement, there seems to be more need for “the cops” than ever – and that’s not just here but all across South Carolina.

Early this month, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division went public with a warning that preliminary statistics show a “disturbing” increase in violent crime in the state, with the murder rate up 25% in 2020.

“As I said last year, I am extremely concerned by the increasing amount of violence in our state, including the number of murders and assaults,” SLED Chief Mark Keel said in a press release.

“I am particularly troubled at the steady increase in the number of murders taking place. We have seen murders increase 51% over the past five years in South Carolina,” he said.

SLED released its preliminary crime statistics for 2020. According to SLED, the number of murders increased from 457 in 2019 to 571 in 2020.

Aggravated assaults were up approximately 9% in 2020. The number of aggravated assaults increased from 19,469 in 2019 to 21,272 in 2020.