EDITORIAL: Pediatrician, colleagues gave top care

Doctors have a special place in communities, especially doctors who devote their lives and careers to one community. And when the doctor is a pediatrician serving the children of a community, he or she is known and loved by generations.

Such is the case with Dr. Marion R. Caughman, who died on Nov. 22 at age 93. He and Barbara, his wife of 70 years, came to Orangeburg in 1959, where he worked as a partner in the Children's Clinic with Dr. Jack Rheney. He joined the Pediatric Clinic in 1990, practicing with Dr. Thomas Gue and Dr. Ben Pendarvis until he retired in 2004.

Dr. Caughman saw much change over his half-century career.

During a 2004 interview, he said, "The two major changes have been in public health. Immunization has cut down on the illnesses that we see today. We used to see polio, typhoid fever, diphtheria and epidemics of measles, which we don't see today. Meningitis used to be a common thing we ran into, but we seldom see it today with immunization. The exception would be meningitis in a newborn, which we continue to see, but work is being done on a vaccine to give to mothers to prevent that.”

He continued: "A regional center has been developed in Columbia, Charleston, Greenville and Florence to take care of these neonates in distress. As far as Orangeburg, Dr. Tom Austin up at Richland Memorial established a wonderful program in which these newborns could be transported by a special ambulance up there. They would come down and pick these babies up. He did a great job there."

Caughman also addressed house calls, a practice he was glad to see end.

"Back in the old times during the 60s, some of house calls turned out to be most unusual. You can't believe the incidences that happen on house calls. I don't think I want to go into it," he said, laughing.

Caughman praised Orangeburg as a good community for his family and others.

"The community has been great to live in and for my children to grow up in. It's close to both Columbia and Charleston, and you can't beat the people here in Orangeburg."

He knew well the community and its people, with his service along with that of the other retired pediatricians referenced and those practicing today giving Orangeburg parents the opportunity for top care for their children.

Echoing his T&D obituary: “Dr. Caughman served the tri-county area for more than 45 years, providing compassionate and personal health care to thousands of children.”

We thank him, his family and his colleagues.

