The road is becoming more and more dangerous for pedestrians.

South Carolina is one of the most dangerous states in the nation for pedestrians, and fatality rates are only getting higher, particularly in Southern states.

As reported by The Post and Courier of Charleston, Smart Growth America, an advocacy group, ranked the state as the third most dangerous in the country in its 2022 report. In 2021, 194 pedestrians in South Carolina were killed in accidents.

But the problem is not unique to South Carolina. A new study shows that every day around the U.S., 20 people walk outside and end up being killed by a moving vehicle.

"There are more pedestrians being killed today than in decades," Russ Martin, senior director of policy and government relations at the Governors Highway Safety Association, told NPR.

The organization, which tracks pedestrian deaths in the U.S., estimates that more than 7,500 pedestrians were killed by drivers last year — the highest number since 1981.

Unsafe infrastructure and the prevalence of SUVs, which tend to be more deadly to pedestrians than smaller vehicles, have been blamed. And the pandemic-era dangers on the road (more speeding and more impaired driving) translated also to pedestrians.

As to why Southern states tend to see more traffic deaths, the answers are not clear.

According to the NPR report, there are multiple theories: In bigger states, communities are more spread out and as a result, people need to drive more to get around. Another possibility is that Southern states have better weather and people spend more time outside.

As to solutions, infrastructure is seen as important.

According to the NPR report, implementing sharp corners instead of round curves at the end of roads forces drivers to slow down to turn and therefore prevents speeding. That technique, along with adding pedestrian islands and large sidewalk bulb-outs, is known as "traffic calming."

Installing speeding and red light cameras can also be effective. Adding bike lanes can also keep drivers more alert on the road.

Drivers can reduce the carnage by slowing down and avoiding distractions.

The increase in cellphone use over the past decade "can be a significant source of distraction for all road users," according to a report by the GHSA, which is a nonprofit group representing U.S. highway and safety offices, Drivers as a whole also are paying less attention.

Pedestrians have a big obligation also. While impaired driving is often targeted in the highway safety discussion, too little focus is placed on impaired pedestrians.

Pedestrian responsibility is as much a key to saving lives as any single action. Beyond sobriety, pedestrians should know the law and how to remain safe.

There is equally the problem of lack of knowledge by roadway users of laws regarding pedestrians. Pedestrians are directed by law to use a sidewalk, shoulder of the roadway or, if neither is available, to walk as far on the edge of the roadway as possible. Pedestrians also should walk facing traffic.

While infrastructure changes are important, increased awareness and attention to safety by drivers and pedestrians can reverse the trend of more deaths.