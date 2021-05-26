EDITORIAL: Pedestrians and motorists must be responsible

The new information, which is based on reporting by state highway safety offices across the country, updates the half-year numbers released by the association in March, which projected a slightly less severe but still troubling increase. Data is considered preliminary until NHTSA finalizes it.

The last decade has been a yearly accounting of grim statistics for pedestrians — men, women and children — despite major safety improvements for vehicle occupants. Numerous factors likely account for the increase in pedestrian fatalities, including more large trucks and SUVs on the road as recounted by the Detroit Free Press/USA Today investigation, "Death on foot: America's love of SUVs is killing pedestrians."

Common patterns with pedestrian fatalities are:

They are occurring on poorly lit, rural roadways.

• Pedestrians are either in the roadway already or step into the path of the vehicle.

• Many are intoxicated, which impairs vision and judgment.

• Education and awareness are needed – for pedestrians and motorists.

Several trends contribute to the statewide problem and accentuate ours locally, including a high rate of accidents on secondary roads.