EDITORIAL: Pedestrians and motorists must be responsible

South Carolina’s roads are deadly for motorists. You know that. But you may not know that pedestrian deaths are on the rise.
In 2019, 165 pedestrians were killed, In 2020, the toll jumped to 185.
The trend is nationwide,
New data released by the Governors Highway Safety Association for 2020 show “the largest-ever annual increase in the pedestrian death rate” since the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration established its Fatality Analysis Reporting System in 1975, according to the association.
Based on a preliminary data analysis, the association said 6,721 pedestrian deaths in 2020, which would represent a 4.8% increase over the previous year’s 6,412. That change is notable, but the “shocking and unprecedented 21% increase” in the pedestrian death rate to 2.3 per billion vehicle miles traveled happened as Americans drove fewer miles because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions and lockdowns that accompanied it.
“The increase in pedestrian fatalities, especially against the backdrop of large, pandemic-related declines in motor vehicle travel, is especially concerning,” Richard Retting of Sam Schwartz Consulting, who conducted the data analysis, said. “We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to these unacceptable numbers of pedestrian deaths.”
The new information, which is based on reporting by state highway safety offices across the country, updates the half-year numbers released by the association in March, which projected a slightly less severe but still troubling increase. Data is considered preliminary until NHTSA finalizes it.
The last decade has been a yearly accounting of grim statistics for pedestrians — men, women and children — despite major safety improvements for vehicle occupants. Numerous factors likely account for the increase in pedestrian fatalities, including more large trucks and SUVs on the road as recounted by the Detroit Free Press/USA Today investigation, "Death on foot: America's love of SUVs is killing pedestrians."
Common patterns with pedestrian fatalities are:
They are occurring on poorly lit, rural roadways.
• Pedestrians are either in the roadway already or step into the path of the vehicle.
• Many are intoxicated, which impairs vision and judgment.
• Education and awareness are needed – for pedestrians and motorists.
Several trends contribute to the statewide problem and accentuate ours locally, including a high rate of accidents on secondary roads.
Officials emphasize that the primary factors in pedestrian collisions and deaths continue to be lack of visibility (pedestrians in dark clothing on poorly lit, rural roadways), and pedestrians illegally in the roadway.
Consider that a leading cause of pedestrian deaths is a person or persons lying in or illegally being in the roadway. It is thus not surprising that law enforcement reports another trend: More pedestrians are intoxicated.
Pedestrian responsibility is as much a key to saving lives as any single action. Beyond sobriety, pedestrians should know the law and how to remain safe.
There is equally the problem of lack of knowledge by motorists of laws regarding pedestrians. Pedestrians are directed by law to use a sidewalk, shoulder of the roadway or, if neither is available, to walk as far on the edge of the roadway as possible. Pedestrians also should walk facing traffic.
For South Carolina roads to become safer, motorists and pedestrians must understand their respective rights and responsibilities, and uphold those values.