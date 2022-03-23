EDITORIAL: Pedestrian deaths can be reduced by obeying laws

Before 2021-22 brought rampant inflation affecting vehicle costs and the price of fuel, the sale of pickup trucks and SUVs had skyrocketed.

In 2009, pickup trucks, SUVs and vans accounted for 47% of all U.S. new vehicle sales, according to Motorintelligence.com. Last year, light trucks were more than three-quarters of new vehicle sales.

If you look around you on the road, you’ll see just how many of the larger vehicles in the form of trucks and SUVs there are. It appears they are not good news for pedestrians

Drivers of larger vehicles such as trucks and SUVs are more likely to hit pedestrians while making turns than drivers of cars, according to a new study released Thursday by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The study points to the increasing numbers of the larger vehicles as a possible factor in rising pedestrian deaths on U.S. roads, which are up 59% since 2009, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

According to a USA Today report, the study’s authors questioned whether wider pillars holding up roofs of the larger vehicles make it harder for drivers to spot people walking near the corners of vehicles.

The study also found that the larger vehicles were more likely than cars to be involved in crashes where pedestrians were standing, walking or running near the edge of the road and away from intersections.

More research will be needed to determine just how much of a factor the larger vehicles are in increasing pedestrian deaths, but more than 6,500 deaths in 2020 is a shocking number.

And data from the Car Insurance Comparison have South Carolina ranked as the fourth highest state for pedestrian deaths, even though the number of pedestrians killed in 2021 went down from 2020, 175 compared to 187. So far in 2022, the number of pedestrian fatalities stands at 24.

To say it again, “shockingly high numbers.”

To help lower them, motorists and pedestrians need to better understand the laws.

While pedestrians do have the right-of-way in designated crosswalks and under certain conditions, they are not allowed in the roadway. State law mandates that they remain on the sidewalk or the far shoulder of the roadway.

The Highway Patrol has noted that most pedestrian deaths do not involve joggers, walkers and people crossing city streets who tend to take a defensive posture when interacting with traffic.

Common patterns with pedestrian fatalities:

• They are occurring on poorly lit, rural roadways with the person wearing dark clothing.

• Pedestrians are either in the roadway already or step into the path of the vehicle.

• Many are intoxicated, which impairs vision and judgment.

While it is important to realize how vehicle size and design can impact road safety in order that motorists and pedestrians become aware of increased danger, following the basics of road safety can go a long way toward reducing the number of pedestrian deaths.

