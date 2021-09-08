EDITORIAL: Pause indeed on spending run amok

"I for one, won't support a $3.5 trillion bill, or anywhere near that level of additional spending, without greater clarity about why Congress chooses to ignore the serious effects inflation and debt have on existing government programs," Manchin wrote.

Another Democrat, Sen Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, has also said she will not support $3.5 trillion in spending.

Neither do we, agreeing there is need to worry about what Manchin called "grave consequences" of such spending on the nation's debt as well as the country's ability to respond to other potential crises.

And then there are the taxes.

Kimberly Pinter, former senior official in the U.S. Treasury, said the concept that only the wealthy will pay more taxes is just not reality. Writing for InsideSources.com, she states:

"The proposal contains a variety of tax increases intended to alleviate some of the impact the spending would have on the budget. While many of these would change how we tax corporation income, the notion that they affect only those wealthy enough to own stock is mistaken; increasing the effective corporate tax rate and changing how we tax foreign-sourced income would increase the tax burden of middle-class families."