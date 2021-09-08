EDITORIAL: Pause indeed on spending run amok

South Carolina's two Republican U.S. senators disagreed on legislation that would spend federal dollars on improving the nation's infrastructure.
The nearly $1 trillion plan is one spending priority of the Biden administration drew support from some Republican senators. Sen. Lindsey Graham said it would benefit South Carolina directly with projects such as the ports and he voted for the plan. Sen. Tim Scott and a majority of Republicans voted against it, saying there is too much wasteful spending wrapped up in the plan.
Both Graham and Scott are correct. The bill will include benefits for a state that is working hard to improve its infrastructure. But the legislation has plenty of "pork" in it. And it is being tied by Democrats in the House to the fiscal year 2022 budget resolution that would boost federal spending by more than $3.5 trillion over the next decade -- the greatest influx of federal dollars since the Great Society.
Liberal Democrats in the House say they will not OK the infrastructure bill unless the much larger budget expansion clears the Senate, which is possible with 50 Democratic votes plus the vice president's tie-breaker.
But thankfully, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, is not ready to sign on. At the end of last week, he wrote in the Wall Street Journal, "Instead of rushing to spend trillions on new government programs and additional stimulus funding, Congress should hit a strategic pause on the budget-reconciliation legislation."
"I for one, won't support a $3.5 trillion bill, or anywhere near that level of additional spending, without greater clarity about why Congress chooses to ignore the serious effects inflation and debt have on existing government programs," Manchin wrote.
Another Democrat, Sen Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, has also said she will not support $3.5 trillion in spending.
Neither do we, agreeing there is need to worry about what Manchin called "grave consequences" of such spending on the nation's debt as well as the country's ability to respond to other potential crises.
And then there are the taxes.
Kimberly Pinter, former senior official in the U.S. Treasury, said the concept that only the wealthy will pay more taxes is just not reality. Writing for InsideSources.com, she states:
"The proposal contains a variety of tax increases intended to alleviate some of the impact the spending would have on the budget. While many of these would change how we tax corporation income, the notion that they affect only those wealthy enough to own stock is mistaken; increasing the effective corporate tax rate and changing how we tax foreign-sourced income would increase the tax burden of middle-class families."
A higher corporate tax rate would make U.S. multinationals less competitive when doing business abroad, Pinter points out, noting that a 25% rate would be one of the highest among developed nations. "It would serve to dampen investment, productivity and economic growth for the public corporations who would see the tax increase."
The Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation recently concluded that tax changes regarding corporations aren’t progressive -- and that a large portion of the higher taxes will fall on people who are middle or working class.
Pinter states: "If the federal government feels compelled to increase spending by trillions of dollars, it’s undoubtedly necessary to raise taxes somewhere. However, the corporate tax reform provisions in the budget will raise relatively little revenue and do little to alleviate income inequality while also having a disproportionate impact on economic growth and job creation."
Sen. Manchin is right. It's time to pause and take a serious look at spending run amok.