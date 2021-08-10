EDITORIAL: Patriotism not stressed enough in U.S.

The late Harry Shuler Dent of St. Matthews served in President Richard Nixon’s White House and was widely considered an architect of the “Southern strategy” that led to the Republican re-emergence and subsequent domination of Southern politics.
Dent left the world of Washington ahead of the Watergate scandal that disgraced Nixon, for whom Dent served as special counsel during the president’s first term. Dent later wrote the book, “Cover up: The Watergate is all of us,” giving thanks that he left the White House ahead of the actions that led to the scandal.
Dent, whose good reputation was acknowledged in Washington, went from politics to what he considered his real calling: service as a Christian. He closed his law office in 1981 to take on the layman’s role full time, directing the Billy Graham Lay Center and chairing the 1987 South Carolina Billy Graham Crusade.
Many questioned the patriotism of the Watergate conspirators, but the patriotism of Dent was never in doubt. And the topic was a favorite one in his role as a champion of character education in schools.
Later writing for The Times and Democrat, Dent addressed patriotism, which is the character trait for August in the Orangeburg County Community of Character campaign. He makes an important point about education and its lack of emphasis on Americans as patriots.
Following is an adaptation a Dent column from Dec. 27, 1998.
— — —
Peggy Noonan is one of the greatest ghost-writers for U.S. presidents. She has raised the question: “What is patriotism?” Her concern is that “nobody is really teaching our children to love their country.”
She says that most schools don’t encourage patriotic feeling: “They don’t teach the Pledge of Allegiance and also don’t celebrate the birthdays of Washington, Lincoln and other great USA presidents and vital leaders of the past.”
She adds: “My son in school is instructed far more in the sins of racism than in the virtues of Abe Lincoln. The old historical teachings that were also moral teachings are by the boards.”
She added: “When we endlessly hammer America, we tell our kids this is not a country that deserves youth loyalty. It creates cynicism and skepticism among our children.”
Indeed, American patriotism has been the repetition, reaffirmation and celebration of our founding ideas. It gave rise to a brilliant tradition of celebration, and of celebration’s symbols: the flag, that beautiful flag, the bands and bunting, such as with Betsy Ross and Uncle Sam. Indeed, all these symbols come together on the big birthday: July 4th, the day America was born.
Noonan is far more right than wrong. We do have many patriotic programs and experiences, but we can stand many more, especially in our homes, our schools and in our communities and cities. All of the flag-waving meetings and parades provide a great service toward ensuring that America and thus Americans can continue to enjoy the great blessings of American freedom, prosperity, and spiritual faith and strong moral character.
With grave risk, our forefathers and families came here with the great hope that this New World could be used to create a real heaven on Earth, and they were not just so courageous as they were exactly right. I thank God every day for permitting my family and friends to be citizens of this greatest nation the world has ever known.