EDITORIAL: Patriotism not stressed enough in U.S.

The late Harry Shuler Dent of St. Matthews served in President Richard Nixon’s White House and was widely considered an architect of the “Southern strategy” that led to the Republican re-emergence and subsequent domination of Southern politics.

Dent left the world of Washington ahead of the Watergate scandal that disgraced Nixon, for whom Dent served as special counsel during the president’s first term. Dent later wrote the book, “Cover up: The Watergate is all of us,” giving thanks that he left the White House ahead of the actions that led to the scandal.

Dent, whose good reputation was acknowledged in Washington, went from politics to what he considered his real calling: service as a Christian. He closed his law office in 1981 to take on the layman’s role full time, directing the Billy Graham Lay Center and chairing the 1987 South Carolina Billy Graham Crusade.

Many questioned the patriotism of the Watergate conspirators, but the patriotism of Dent was never in doubt. And the topic was a favorite one in his role as a champion of character education in schools.