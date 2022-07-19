EDITORIAL: Partnership: Real, perceived improvement

It’s rare that a diverse group of public officials can agree so quickly on a course of action. Agreement appears to be the case with a budding partnership between Orangeburg’s Regional Medical Center and the Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina.

A proviso in the state budget authorized developing the partnership. It would not have been possible without Orangeburg state Rep. and House Ways and Means Committee ranking member Gilda Cobb-Hunter. She engineered its approval after lawmakers rejected RMC’s request for $36 million in funding. The request for facility improvements, equipment and staff came as RMC faced over $30 million in debt.

The partnership can provide financial stability for RMC, and has the potential to expand MUSC services into rural areas much in need.

Orangeburg and Calhoun counties own RMC. The leaders of both county councils see the need for the partnership. The legislative delegations are on board. And after some initial hesitancy by RMC board leadership, it appears trustees are ready to move ahead.

A working committee has been appointed to make the ties reality by Sept. 30, the end of RMC’s fiscal year. It can and should happen.

For fiscal reasons alone, the partnership makes sense, but there is more. RMC has a reputation problem, one that is not necessarily deserved.

Calhoun County Council Vice Chair Ken Westbury addressed it: "I think we are to the point now that it will take a major move, a major rebranding of our health care system for people to start using it (RMC) on a more consistent basis.”

He hopes the partnership with MUSC will mean a new day for RMC, including the hospital receiving greater respect as well as "expanded health coverage" and additional specialties and services.

While we know people in every locale seem to think their hospital is not as good as one somewhere else, the rankings such as those RMC gets by the national hospital watchdog group Leapfrog hurt. Having the lowest rating in the state for patient safety is not going to build confidence.

Consumers today have access to all manner of ratings, and they seek them out in determining where to go for care.

Being tied to MUSC will give RMC a “quality jump,” both real and perceived. Moving forward with the partnership will ensure the future of a vital community resource.

Thankfully our public officials can see that a partnership is a sound approach now and for the future.