It's hard to imagine the U.S. Marine Corps without Parris Island, the South Carolina site for basic training that is legendary.

Back in 2020, a report by Military.com caused quite a stir. It stated that the Marines’ top hierarchy was weighing a proposal to close Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island to speed up the military branch’s effort to have modern training sites that fully allow male and female recruits to train together.

We said then, this cannot be allowed to happen.

Two years later in 2022, Military.com again reported The Marine Corps is considering moving some of its bases to other locations, including Parris Island, in response to the growing effects of climate change.

Meredith Berger, the assistant secretary of the Navy for Environment, Installations and Energy, said: "We are seeing some real impacts there in terms of its geography, in terms of ... impacts that we've seen in storms, water impacts."

She was referring specifically to Parris Island, adding that "they're usually in the path of a storm there."

Whether in the name of training protocol or weather threats, let's repeat: Parris Island cannot be allowed to close.

Using words from an editorial in The (Columbia) State newspaper, we stated in 2020:

"For nearly 105 years the island on Port Royal Sound has served as more than simply a historic training base for new Marines — millions of whom have gone through boot camp there since its establishment in October 1915.

"In reality Parris Island is one of the cultural, institutional and, yes, even spiritual pillars of the Lowcountry.

"Parris Island is a powerful and unshakable symbol of this region’s deep, abiding love for America and all of its treasured ideals.

"Parris Island is an enduring touchstone of this region’s reverence for the brave and selfless Americans who, for generations now, have taken their first steps toward serving and defending our nation on its grounds.

"Parris Island is a foundation of our region and our identity alike, one that we cannot allow to be stripped and uprooted. ..."

Responding to the threat to the future of Parris Island, 2nd District Congressman Joe Wilson has taken the lead in 2023. A senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, Wilson is joined by South Carolina Republican Reps. Nancy Mace, Ralph Norman, William Timmons, Jeff Duncan and Russell Fry in introducing the Parris Island Protection Act, which prohibits the use of federal funds to close or plan the closure of Parris Island.

“Parris Island has cultivated a legacy of excellence and faithful service to the defense of the United States for over a century. South Carolina welcomes almost 20,000 recruits from around the country to train at Parris Island every year, and any proposals to close the facility would not only be detrimental to South Carolina economically, but also to the United States Marine Corps and our military readiness," Wilson said.

Closure indeed would be detrimental to South Carolina, no one denies that, but the case for keeping Parris Island goes much further. Nowhere is immune from weather threats, and Parris Island's rigor is designed to create Marines, male and female.

Wilson is right: "Keeping Parris Island open is fundamental to our national defense now and in the future."