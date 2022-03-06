EDITORIAL: Pandemic still having impact on businesses

The pandemic impacted business in many ways. A primary problem has been a lack of labor.

The worker shortage has been blamed on government assistance making work unattractive, the need for adults to remain at home while children are forced to be at home and very real safety concerns.

As the pandemic recedes, will labor shortages remain a problem? With so much having changed during the pandemic, it's unclear as yet what the "new normal" will be, but at least for now South Carolina continues not to have enough workers to fill positions.

The personal finance website WalletHub has released a report on 2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring.

In order to see where employers are struggling the most, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on the rate of job openings for both the latest month and the last 12 months.

South Carolina employers have the ninth biggest hiring struggle:

• Job openings rate during the latest month: 6.80%

• Job openings rate in the past 12 months: 7.24%

To view the full report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-employers-hiring/101730

Small business is a barometer of what is happening with jobs.

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index for January found 47% of owners reported job openings that could not be filled. Though that is a decrease by two points from December, owners’ plans to fill open positions remain at record high levels, with a seasonally adjusted net 26% planning to create new jobs in the next three months, down two points from December and just six points below the highest reading in the 48-year history of the survey set in August.

As reported in NFIB’s monthly jobs report, a net 50% (seasonally adjusted) reported raising compensation, a 48-year record high. A net 27% plan to raise compensation in the next three months. Eleven percent of owners cited labor costs as their top business problem and 23% said that labor quality was their top business problem.

Rising wages and increased pricing are contributing to inflation, which 22% of small businesses said is their single most important business problem, unchanged from December when it reached the highest level since 1981. The net percent of owners raising average selling prices increased four points to a net 61% (seasonally adjusted), the highest reading since the fourth quarter of 1974.

“More small business owners started the new year raising prices in an attempt to pass on higher inventory, supplies, and labor costs,” NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg said. “In addition to inflation issues, owners are also raising compensation at record high rates to attract qualified employees to their open positions.”

NFIB South Carolina Director Ben Homeyer said, “Small businesses everywhere are dealing with rising labor costs and supply chain issues that are driving up prices, and South Carolina is no exception.”

Amid the shortage of worker and inflation’s rise, it’s fair to say that the pandemic’s impact on the economy remains significant and appears not to be receding.

The numbers about optimism tell the story: Owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months increased two points to a net negative 33%. Small business owners remain pessimistic about future economic conditions as this indicator has declined 13 points over the past six months.

