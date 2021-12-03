EDITORIAL: Overdose crisis goes beyond opioid abuse

Daily totals of coronavirus deaths have become a reporting norm. But people -- lots of people -- are dying from other factors.

An estimated 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in one year between May 2020 and May 2021, a never-before-seen milestone.

Health officials say the deaths are tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and a more dangerous drug supply. But the rising number of deaths began before the pandemic.

Overdose deaths have been increasing for more than two decades, accelerated in the past two years and, according to new data, jumped nearly 30% in the latest year.

President Joe Biden called it “a tragic milestone.”

Experts believe the top drivers of overdose deaths are the growing prevalence of deadly fentanyl in the illicit drug supply and the COVID-19 pandemic, which left many drug users socially isolated and unable to get treatment or other support.

The number is “devastating,” Katherine Keyes, a Columbia University expert on drug abuse issues, told The Associated Press. “It’s a magnitude of overdose death that we haven’t seen in this country."

Drug overdoses now surpass deaths from car crashes, guns and even flu and pneumonia. The total is close to that for diabetes, the nation's No. 7 cause of death.

In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster has declared the situation a statewide health emergency.

The S.C. Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services is on the front line with its South Carolina Overdose Prevention Project, which aims to reduce the state’s overall number of deaths related from opioid misuse.

The project involves training first responders, as well as opioid use disorder patients and their caregivers, to recognize an opioid overdose and to administer naloxone to save a life. The development of a statewide distribution system makes naloxone available and easily accessible to trained first responders and to at-risk citizens, regardless of their ability to pay for the medication.

Importantly, the battle against drug overdoses cannot be focused solely on opioids.

Overdose deaths involving methamphetamine nearly tripled from 2015 to 2019 among people ages 18-64 in the United States, according to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, part of the National Institutes of Health. The number of people who reported using methamphetamine during this time did not increase as steeply, but the analysis found that populations with methamphetamine use disorder have become more diverse.

Published in JAMA Psychiatry, the study suggests that increases in higher-risk patterns of methamphetamine use, such as increases in methamphetamine use disorder, frequent use, and use of other drugs at the same time, may be contributing to the rise in overdose deaths.

NIDA Director Nora D. Volkow, M.D., one of the authors of the study, sums up how the nation must approach what she calls the “overdose crisis in the United States”: "This tragic trajectory goes far beyond an opioid epidemic. In addition to heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine are becoming more dangerous due to contamination with highly potent fentanyl, and increases in higher risk use patterns such as multiple substance use and regular use. Public health approaches must be tailored to address methamphetamine use across the diverse communities at risk.”

