Deciding where you want to live — in a rural, urban, or suburban area — largely depends on your lifestyle. For instance, if your idea of the perfect Saturday is a long hike through the wilderness, living in a big city probably isn’t ideal.

In fact, a large number of Americans are leaving large urban centers: Between 2020 and 2022, 2 million people left the country’s largest cities, driven in part by social distancing measures in the early days of the pandemic as well as the increased prevalence of remote work.

While this trend has slowed somewhat in 2023, having access to the great outdoors is still top of mind for some — but not all. In fact, more than 25% of American adults don’t get enough physical activity, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

For those who do value making their way outside for exercise, Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live for people who love the outdoors using Niche’s 2023 rankings. Niche ranks places to live based on factors including the proximity to parks and beaches, air quality and how often residents engaged in physical activity.

So South Carolina with rural outdoors meccas such as Orangeburg surely are high on the list, right?

No. In fact, most of the cities on the list are on the West Coast, with California claiming nearly two dozen spots.

No. 1 is Seattle.

“Seattle takes the top spot on the list of the best places to live for outdoorsy folks, thanks to its proximity to both world-class national parks and forests and excellent recreation within its city limits.”

And second is Los Angeles. That’s right, Los Angeles.

“From beaches to hills, LA’s sprawling urban footprint contains a wide range of natural landscapes. Enjoy the sand and surf Southern California is known for at Will Rogers State Beach, Venice Beach, or Dockweiler State Beach. For a classically Los Angeles experience, hike high into the hills at Griffith Park to catch a glimpse of the Hollywood Sign. Or, if you prefer hiking with an ocean breeze, climb the Temescal Canyon Trail in Topanga State Park.”

Make of the rankings what you will regarding people buying into the West Coast as the great place to be outdoors. That may be, but people are leaving states such as California, which from July 2021 to July 2022 lost about 407,000 people to other states.

And the leading states to which they are moving, according to U.S. Postal Service change-of-address data, would be on our list of top places to be outdoors:

1. Texas

2. Florida

3. South Carolina

The double-edged sword in all this is that the outdoors paradise that is South Carolina is a factor in the state’s rapid growth — and such growth threatens the very outdoors we cherish.