EDITORIAL: Orangeburg needs to know of this man

"We were told, 'If you tell anyone, including the men in your outfit' as to what we saw on that mission, well, they said Uncle Sam would get us, no matter how long it took."

On Aug. 6, 1945, they were told the photographs would be of a "special bomb dropping." They took off, headed for Hiroshima, without knowing what was to come.

They saw the plane head over the city. They saw the bomb drop. They saw the incredible result — bearing witness to the attack's devastation in a way to which even those who dropped the bomb could not relate.

"If I was to say I wasn't scared, I would be lying. We had no idea at all of what was going on. It was the unknown — but we were never too afraid to carry out the work we were there to do," Cumbee said.

Their mission: Get pictures of the first atomic attack. They did.

With six cameras going at one time, the crew kept circling and taking photos. "We circled it about an hour or more. Just our plane. It was a lonely feeling."

They went back a day later, also, working for 15-1/2 hours. "That was an awful sight. I had seen Hiroshima before and then to see what that bomb had done to it, well, the damage was awful. There was just an enormous big, black circle," Cumbee said.