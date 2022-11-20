EDITORIAL: Orangeburg lights make season bright

The City of Orangeburg will turn on the Christmas lights Sunday. It's a major event in a city that has one of the best seasonal displays anywhere.

We hear from people waiting anxiously for this day in order to take children and grandchildren -- and themselves -- to see Children's Garden Christmas in Edisto Gardens and the downtown decor.

It was not always this way.

New for Christmas 1993, the lights and displays in Edisto Gardens very quickly became a part of Orangeburg’s holiday. It's hard now to imagine a Christmas without them.

"Orangeburg residents and visitors by the thousands drove through the gardens during the holidays, enjoying the rocking horse, the jack-in-the-box, lighted skaters and snowmen. It was all part of some 'Happy Holidays,' as the welcoming display proclaimed,” The Times and Democrat reported after that first year.

Two years before, officials with Orangeburg's garden clubs went to City Council with $10,000 in hand and the idea of lighting trees in the gardens.

Through the garden clubs' work with the city and its Parks and Recreation Department, the decorations evolved into a plan for creating a half-mile drive-through Christmas display.

Local accommodations tax revenue and a grant obtained via the Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation helped fund creation of the master plan and decorations. The lights and displays cost $30,000, with the underground wiring costing another $16,000.

The combined efforts of the City of Orangeburg, the Department of Public Utilities, the Orangeburg Council of Garden Clubs and the Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation paid off in bringing a wintertime dimension to the city-owned Edisto Gardens.

After that first year, which featured less than a third of today's displays, the show got its name when the Children's Garden Christmas lighted sign greeted visitors and the "Happy Holidays" moved to a spot at the end of the ride through the gardens. A Nativity was added through local sponsorships.

In the fourth year, the most ambitious expansion added the pedestrian dimension. Kids' Walk is a trail along which interactive displays bring the lights to life for children — and adults.

Other additions expanded the light show to a major presence on the grounds of the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center and into Centennial Park. And it's all still admission-free.

Back in the same editorial after the 1993 inauguration of the garden lights, we quoted the late Margaret Williams, whose husband Sen. Marshall B. Williams died during the holiday season in 1995. The two were involved in mobilizing the support and funding necessary to make the lights of Edisto Gardens a reality.

"Christmas has come and gone and a new year has begun, and already I miss the beautiful lights and displays in the Children's Garden Christmas," Margaret Williams said. "If the other citizens enjoyed them half as much as I did, the Orangeburg garden clubs, the city and our Orangeburg delegation have been richly rewarded. ... To each, I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart."

With the lights coming on for another season, we thank the City of Orangeburg and all associated with making the holiday decor here something very special. And seeing it all won't cost you anything.