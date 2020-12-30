EDITORIAL: Orangeburg: He loved it, it loved him

When named 2012 Orangeburg Area Citizen of the Year in 2012, Frank Staley Jr. did something that no other recipient of the award had ever done.

Raising his napkin, Staley waved it over his head to the laughter of the audience.

“They kind of think a little bit about the old man, don’t they?” Staley said, smiling.

Never mind that it wouldn't have bothered Staley, who died on Chrismas Day, had the audience reacted differently. He did things his way and Orangeburg loved him for his service and humor.

In presenting the award in 2012, Dr. Gene Atkinson cited four areas that helped define Staley’s life: the military, the Boy Scouts, education and sports.

Serving during the Korean War, the 28-year veteran retired from the U.S. Army Reserve as a lieutenant colonel in 1979. Staley was a past commander of American Legion Post 239 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8166, and held a life membership in the Reserve Officers Association.