EDITORIAL: Orangeburg feeling impact of 2020 census

The Pee Dee region of South Carolina has in recent years enjoyed tremendous influence in the S.C. General Assembly. With long-serving Sen. Hugh Leatherman the power in the Senate and Jay Lucas the speaker of the House, the legislative agenda was largely in their control.

But things change. Sen. Leatherman died in 2021, giving a different dynamic to the upper chamber. And now Lucas announced, as filing for the June primaries began, that he would not be seeking re-election. He is stepping aside as speaker after eight years, reminding all that he favored legislation that limited the speaker to eight years in the position. The time limit ultimately was set at 10 years.

Give Lucas credit, he could have held on to his considerable power for two more years but said that would be disingenuous.

Of note, the Orangeburg area also has lawmakers that have long service in the General Assembly, where seniority can translate into influence. But the state’s longest-serving representatives, Gilda Cobb-Hunter and Jerry Govan, are Democrats, as is Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto. In the minority, they do not control the agenda as do Republicans in the majority leadership positions.

That agenda includes redrawing legislative districts, which the majority party does every 10 years with an eye toward retaining the majority. As they do so, changes that negatively impact the minority party, in this case Democrats, are inevitable. And though the maps can be challenged, they in most cases will stand.

The new districts for South Carolina do not do justice to a significant micropolitan area such as Orangeburg, which will now be essentially divided in half and likely without a lawmaker from the city. We have stated our problems with the new districts for Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg but today focus instead on what happens going forward.

The relevance of the U.S. Census in the reapportionment process cannot be overstated. The census found that Orangeburg and Bamberg counties had lost population, meaning lines were going to be impacted as lawmakers looked to set up districts with proportionate populations.

People here must understand that being counted is vital. Not only does population impact political influence on the state level, it plays an essential role in deciding on federal and other funding in myriad instances.

Which brings us to a recently released U.S. Census Bureau survey that points out why in places like Orangeburg and Calhoun, there likely was an undercount of people.

The report said the bureau needs millions more in funding to encourage participation and produce more accurate and timely results.

Increasing funding for the annual American Community Survey would be "a huge return on investment for the nation," enabling the Census Bureau to enlarge the pool of respondents, be more nimble in adding or removing timely questions and speed up the results, according to The Census Project, a nonpartisan coalition of researchers, advocates and former Census Bureau staffers.

The American Community Survey's budget was $226 million in 2021. The Census Project report recommends spending $100 million to $300 million more in a combination of a one-time infusion and recurring funding.

Money is no guarantee of solving problems. But as long as the every-10-year count of Americans is so important in determining political leadership and more, funding the census fully is a priority. It certainly is for a place such as Orangeburg, which will feel pain from the 2020 count for a decade.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0