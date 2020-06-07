EDITORIAL: Orangeburg due credit amid turmoil

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Give Orangeburg credit.

Let’s not forget that amid the civil rights movement of the 1960s this was a center of protest. Don’t forget the Orangeburg Massacre, the 1968 incident in which state troopers shot and killed three students and wounded 28 others amid a desegregation protest here.

Not in 2020.

In a county and city led by African Americans with a keen eye on the future, there is no violence of the type being seen around the country. It’s not because there is less concern, even outrage, over what occurred with the death of George Floyd in Minnesota and its broader implications.

It is because our leaders know that discord, even violence, will not lead to the progress people of all races seek.

Here's what some are saying:

• Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell: "As the chief law enforcement officer of Orangeburg County, as a father, as a man, I cannot and will not turn a deaf ear to the cries of pain, anger and injustice that are being voiced across our county, state and nation. We must hear, feel and honor the pain of peaceful protesters. Their cries and peaceful stance will be met with listening ears and open minds for healthy dialogue that produces solutions, healing and change."