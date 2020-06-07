EDITORIAL: Orangeburg due credit amid turmoil

Give Orangeburg credit.
Let’s not forget that amid the civil rights movement of the 1960s this was a center of protest. Don’t forget the Orangeburg Massacre, the 1968 incident in which state troopers shot and killed three students and wounded 28 others amid a desegregation protest here.
Not in 2020.
In a county and city led by African Americans with a keen eye on the future, there is no violence of the type being seen around the country. It’s not because there is less concern, even outrage, over what occurred with the death of George Floyd in Minnesota and its broader implications.
It is because our leaders know that discord, even violence, will not lead to the progress people of all races seek.
Here's what some are saying:
• Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell: "As the chief law enforcement officer of Orangeburg County, as a father, as a man, I cannot and will not turn a deaf ear to the cries of pain, anger and injustice that are being voiced across our county, state and nation. We must hear, feel and honor the pain of peaceful protesters. Their cries and peaceful stance will be met with listening ears and open minds for healthy dialogue that produces solutions, healing and change."
• Orangeburg Rep. Jerry Govan, chairman of the S.C. Legislative Black Caucus: "We unequivocally hold that nonviolence in the only way forward. To protesters, we must always remain peaceful in our expression. While tensions are high, remember that your cause is just. The message of justice must be heard – any distraction that takes away from the message only hurts our people."
• Orangeburg Mayor Michael C. Butler: "Much can be gained from engaging in appropriate discourse. Law enforcement officers, community leaders should come together to settle matters that potentially may erupt into chaos. America is better than what we have seen across the nation in recent weeks. Let’s come together and work together to settle our differences. Let’s wipe out racial injustice, discrimination, bigotry and make our nation a place where we all can live together in peace and harmony."
So often Orangeburg and its people do not give themselves enough credit. This time, we should.
May we continue to find ways to address issues without creating new problems: onward Orangeburg to a future of progress shared by all.
Thanks to our leadership for being there when we need you most.
